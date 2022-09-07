ISLAMORADA — Fish With A Hero is hosting its ninth annual event this month that will give 25 disabled and wounded military veterans a chance to fish in the waters off Islamorada.
“It’s just amazing to see the difference this program can make in a disabled veteran’s life. It’s just a small way to give back to those that gave so much to our country,” said Larry Kendzior, executive director of Fish With A Hero.
Event participants will be fishing on charters provided by professional captains at World Wide Sportsman Sept. 13-16. The event will be preceded by a Hero’s Welcome Reception at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Islamorada Fish Company. The public is invited to attend.
Major sponsors include Bass Pro Shops, Islamorada Fish Company and Mangrove Mike’s Cafe.
Fish With a Hero is a public charity and Florida not-for-profit corporation. Each year, Fish With a Hero sponsors programs designed to assist participants in dealing with the effects of PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and other disabilities and wounds of war.
For more information, including donations and sponsorships, contact Capt. Mark Gibson, director of Florida Keys operations for Fish With A Hero, at mgibson@fishwithahero.com or by calling 813-453-5322. Visit fishwithahero.com for additional information.