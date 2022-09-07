Fish hero

A participant in a past Fish With A Hero outing enjoys his time on the water.

 File photo

ISLAMORADA — Fish With A Hero is hosting its ninth annual event this month that will give 25 disabled and wounded military veterans a chance to fish in the waters off Islamorada.

“It’s just amazing to see the difference this program can make in a disabled veteran’s life. It’s just a small way to give back to those that gave so much to our country,” said Larry Kendzior, executive director of Fish With A Hero.