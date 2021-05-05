ISLAMORADA — The Keys History and Discovery Center will present “Eye of the Beholder: An Overview of Sunshine State Folk Art,” a live virtual lecture by historian Thomas Lockyear, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Lockyear will discuss the history and cultural importance of folk art found in South Florida. Topics will include the work of Florida Keys artists Mario Sanchez and Stanley Papio, Everglades painter Dick Jay, Rob Storter, the Highwaymen and more.
Lockyear, who is with the Museum of the Everglades, will introduce participants to unlikely historians, aspiring entrepreneurs and even a few bona fide geniuses who expressed their creativity with ordinary items and materials found around the house or scavenged from junk piles.
Ranging from crude sketches to true masterpieces, the artwork discussed in this presentation will challenge the audience’s definitions of what makes something art and why art is important.
The lecture is free for members and $5 for non-members. Registration is required at keysdiscovery/lectures. The virtual program utilizes GoToWebinar. For more information about this platform, go to keysdiscovery.com/virtual-platforms. For additional information, call 305-922-2237 or email info@keysdiscovery.com.