KEY LARGO — William T. Le Dent is known locally as a purchaser for Windy Day Plumbing and a preacher at The Church of Christ.
But photography, particularly the genre that records everyday life in public places, was once a full-time job that led him down a road with several twists and turns across the United States and the world.
Le Dent discovered his desire to pursue the art form after enrolling in an elective class at Drexel University, where he completed his undergraduate studies with a degree in business administration in 1974.
Growing up in Philadelphia in his late teens and early 20s, Le Dent realized that he needed a creative outlet, trying his hand at a number of musical pursuits, including guitar and piano, along with art. He eventually realized he had a keen eye.
“On road trips, I was seeing things that my friends were not. After that, I decided to take a class. That’s when I absolutely fell in love with taking pictures,” he said.
After finishing coursework, Le Dent’s original plan was to pursue a professional desk job, utilizing the skills he learned at the small college of about 2,000 students in downtown Philadelphia.
However, he couldn’t ignore the camera lens and instead focused on what’s known as street photography, crafting a photojournalism career by capturing those candid moments of life that often go unnoticed. Le Dent’s original camera, the Leica M3, has been his calling card for the entirety of his career.
“I take street photos of people being people. It’s absolutely beautiful to capture their feelings in one shot. It’s a slice of the moment,” he said.
Forty-seven years later, the fruits of his labor have paid off in ways he previously perceived as unimaginable.
Le Dent’s photography portfolio is large and diverse, and the accomplishments he has earned and heroes he has met along the way have shaped a life that he can be proud of.
Le Dent’s first big endeavor was becoming co-founder of The Photographer’s Eye Gallery in Philadelphia, which debuted in 1977 and returned in 1981 and 1983. The debut was the first-ever fine art photography auction in city history.
The show exhibited prints from world-famous photographers at the time three weeks prior to the auction, including Ansel Adams, Andre Kertesz, Bruce Davidson and Henri Cartier-Bresson.
The co-op allowed contemporary photo-graphers in the city to showcase their talents, going on to the charitable benefit of Philadelphia-based Wills Eye Hospital.
Le Dent’s next big win was a 1996 entry into the San Diego Port Authority. The two-photo entry was the only photography selection chosen of 532 applicants.
Le Dent’s work was showcased at the port’s second terminal for tens of thousands of people to view for five years before finally being taken down in 2001. The black and white portraits were displayed on vinyl and affixed to glass on two 10-by-12-foot murals.
He even had the chance to meet Kertesz at his New York apartment in Washington Square, a pioneer in the field of street photography that helped motivate Le Dent to pursue his passion.
“It would be like meeting Michelangelo or Leonardo da Vinci for a painter. It was an honor, and he was a truly honorable and hospitable man,” Le Dent said.
Through photography, Le Dent has learned fresh perspectives on life and new things about himself and others around him.
“It gave me a better view of all people, regardless of race, nationality or religion. I realized we all have problems, dreams and things we can’t control, so there’s really no reason to ever have bias or prejudice. We all have faults. It’s just human nature,” Le Dent said.
While it took plenty of determination for his portraits to earn their place in private collections in California, Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Le Dent’s strategy is simple, following a simple code of conduct when approaching a subject.
“I approach people with a great deal of respect and do my best not to disturb them. It is an everyday challenge to capture all elements of an image in one shot, one single frame,” he said.
This mindset is what landed Le Dent his favorite photo, “Eyes of an Urban Cowboy,” captured on a cold winter day in January 1976. He was led by a group of seven Black children to a garage with one simple request: to take a photo of their pony.
Lo and behold, the leader of their group, a tough kid from the inner city, took the horse outside, choking up on its reins. Then, the boy looked cooly into the camera while surrounded by his neighborhood friends.
Le Dent’s most famous image has sold more copies than anything else he has photographed.
To this day, Le Dent refuses to use the modern filters and technology that many photographers in the industry use.
“I want the art form to be true, exactly the way I shot it,” he said.
His favorite aspect of photography is a moment that creates a shared connection between himself and a viewer of his work.
“When one of my images communicates on an emotional level to a viewer, I know I have accomplished my goal,” he said.
While pursuing his photography, Le Dent has worked several blue-collar jobs along the way, including furniture mover, deli manager and sod farm laborer, in order to have a continual flow of cash and support his family.
“It’s an act of love. My best results are not monetary,” he said.