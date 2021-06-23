UPPER KEYS — The pool of official high school and Little League umpires in the area may be small, but they’re committed.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time. I guess it has been quite a few years. It’s been 45 years this June for me,” said Bernie Lietaert Sr., who started officiating games in 1976.
“I grew up in Detroit. I was 14 when I started umping. I played Little League and the same year my cousin Tommy became head ump. I have nine brothers and four sisters and my cousin drug me out to the field to get started. That’s about it. I have been doing it since then.”
Commitment to local youth sports came with Lietaert’s move to the Florida Keys 40 years ago. He’s an official state umpire.
“In 1981, I was doing games, but I wasn’t official yet. Times were different back then,” he said. “For years, I lived close to the high school and my neighbor would come get me if they needed help. Eventually, I got certified.”
Lietaert has officiated high school basketball, volleyball, football, baseball and softball. With the responsibility comes a background check, training and a test every year to learn the new rules.
“I do it because it’s natural for me to be out on the field. There was a time when all four of my kids were umping for the league. It’s just a rewarding thing to do,” he said.
Monroe County firefighter training chief Charlie Mather agrees umping is rewarding.
“I started almost 20 years ago when my son was in the recreational league,” he said. “I have stuck with it because, one, I enjoy it, and two, just to see the kid’s faces when they’re really enjoying the game. That’s how I give back to the community.”
Between his full- and part-time jobs, Mather makes the time to ump.
“I stay busy. I go to bed at midnight every night and I’m up at 5:30 [a.m.],” he said.
Other long-term umpires in the Upper Keys include Casey Scheu, David Bogue, Marcus Martin, Chris Frails and field patriarch Herb Tiedemann.
Tiedemann has been umping for more than a half century, with at least 15 years in the Upper Keys.
“I started out in California more than 50 years ago,” he said. “I like to help out my community. Now that I’m retired, it gives me a little side money to take my wife traveling.”
Tiedemann has also been running the International Slow Pitch Softball leagues since 1991.
A new co-ed softball season began last week.
“It went over really good,” Tiedemann said. “The first game is usually like a practice. It’s about everyone getting to know each other, really. Made 2 Order brought a big crowd. Islamorada Beer Company brought a crowd. It was a good turnout. We have four teams right now and we’re still looking for more teams and individuals to join. I’m always in contact with the teams to see who needs players.”
Mather has been recruited to umpire the co-ed games so Tiedemann can play.
Co-ed games are at 7 and 8 p.m. every Thursday at Harry Harris Park. Men’s fast pitch games are at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Harry Harris Park. Tiedemann asks players interested in the league to show up early.
For more information about playing or becoming an umpire, contact Tiedemann at 305-522-3577.