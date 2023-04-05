PLANTATION KEY — Twenty-five Coral Shores High School Drama Club students are to present the school’s first musical since 2020, when theater practice and productions were canceled due to COVID-19. That year, students had qualified for a competitive state theater conference.
The current show represents another first.
“’Into the Woods’ is special as it is student-directed for the first time,” said Coral Shores Theater and Musical Director Suzanne Gagliardini. “And, we have a good representation of the student body.”
At least eight of the 17 students in the cast, from freshmen to seniors, are performing in their first show.
The community is invited to any of the four shows running this week and next.
Last week, practicing “Into the Woods,” both a song in the show and the show title, the students were putting on finishing touches for opening night on Friday, April 7. Student Director Aleisa Crumb last Friday asked the cast to repeatedly sing “Into the Woods,” ensuring their microphone volume was right and movements were balanced — neither too little or too big. From the technical room at the back of the auditorium, “Mrs. G” — as Gagliardini is often called by the students — suggested students sing with their feet about 5 inches apart to give them a firm supportive stance on the stage. “You’re more grounded,” she said.
Crumb had input into the show choice. “I love [Stephen] Sondheim; this is my favorite show.”
She added there is not just one star because its structure is a series of vignettes from various well-known fairy tales, so many participants have important roles. While she’s happy to be in charge, she said the anticipation of opening night is a little scary.
“I’m trusting it’s all going to fall into place,” she said.
The set crew, too, was hard at work creating an eerie tree, a beanstalk, a castle, 12 feet of hair and more.
“Everything is made from recyclable material so it will be able to be broken down, stored and re-used in future productions,” said Gagliardini, who mentioned she is the “fairy godmother” of the production while all the directing is being done by Crumb. Gagliardini said she has seen a difference with a student directing students. “They’ve taken ownership of the show. Their dressing rooms and stage area are clean and orderly.”
Kaya “Klivick” McCoy, a three-dimensional artist based in Key Largo, is leading the set crew. Her son, Gavin Milne, who portrays Cinderella’s Prince Charming, and stepson, Sebastian McCoy, who portrays Rapunzel’s prince, are in the show.
“They sing ‘Agony’ together. They get to be in a duet onstage. I’m so proud,” McCoy said.
Alongside McCoy creating scenery are Mariam Yzaguirre and Danny Dettman. Dettman said he has never been involved in theater and opted to start “behind the scenes” — literally. Yzaguirre said she started in theater during COVID and likes being on stage as well. Both enjoy being part of the team. Angelina Bello is the “Queen of Design,” said Mrs. G., and “Sandra Crumb designed the sets.”
“Into the Woods” portrays Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Jack (of beanstalk fame) and a witch on a journey into the woods. The cast began practicing its 38 songs in December, said Crumb. Rehearsing onstage began in February.
Freshman Karolynn Vaughn, who portrays Cinderella, is one of the new thespians.
“Performing has always been my dream,” she said. “We didn’t have theater at Key Largo School.”
Another freshman, Milne, said, “I love to bring joy to people and to enhance my performances.”
Senior Claudia Alvarado plays “Jack.” She was involved with the school’s troupe that qualified for the state competition that was canceled. She said she drifted away from theater while there were no shows, but she is back.
The Coral Shores Drama Club presents “Into the Woods” April 7, 8 and 15 at 7 p.m.; and a matinee is set for April 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, or $5 for children ages 12 and under and Coral Shores students. Performances are at the CSHS Performing Arts Center, 89901 Old Highway. Tickets may be purchased at the school or at the theater’s box office prior to the shows. For more information, email suzanne.gagliardini@keysschools.com.