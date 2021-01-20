FLORIDA KEYS — The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys will honor the efforts of volunteers from more than 80 local nonprofits at its 21st annual Unsung Heroes celebration at noon Feb. 5. The free virtual celebration will be live-streamed on Facebook and at cffk.org. No reservations are necessary.
In addition to spotlighting local volunteers of the year, nominated by nonprofit organizations throughout the Keys, the virtual event will feature several special guests.
The Unsung Heroes celebration is sponsored by the Lower Keys Medical Center and promotes civic engagement in the Keys.
David Clay, CEO of Lower Keys Medical Center, said, “The not-for-profit organizations and their volunteers being recognized are so vital to the health and well-being of our communities, providing food, shelter, financial assistance and health and human services to our residents in need. The Unsung Heroes event is our chance to celebrate the giving nature of the Keys and the people who work tirelessly to help their neighbors.”
Nearly 1,400 volunteers have been recognized since the event was started 21 years ago. Keys volunteers donate their time and services to the community, including cleaning up beaches, supplying food to children and families in need, fostering animals, mentoring students, assisting at homeless shelters, and more.
More information is available at cffk.org.