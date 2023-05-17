FLORIDA KEYS — Florida Keys visitors and residents can commemorate the subtropical island chain’s bicentennial with events including a sunset celebration on the Old Seven Mile Bridge, a sea-to-table dinner in Islamorada, a waterfront picnic in Key Largo, and Lower Keys festivities and fireworks highlighted by the creation of the world’s largest Key lime pie.
The activities salute the 200th anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s founding of Monroe County on July 3, 1823. Monroe County was the sixth county admitted into the Florida territory and used to span from Lake Okeechobee to Key West. Today, it encompasses the entire Florida Keys and the mostly uninhabited region of Everglades National Park and Big Cypress National Preserve on the mainland.
Commemorative events begin Friday, May 19, with a 6 p.m. gathering on the Old Seven Mile Bridge, once the centerpiece of the Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad that operated from 1912 to 1935. Attractions are to include live music and dancing, local artists painting on-site, catered tidbits by the Marathon High School culinary class and a sunset toast with vodka distilled from breadfruit grown at Big Pine Key’s Grimal Grove. Past and present commissioners who helped guide Monroe County are to be honored during the evening. The U.S. Navy will also host a flyover at 7 p.m. above the bridge.
Attendees can park at Marathon’s 7 Mile Marina property, 1090 Overseas Highway, with trolley service to the bridge provided by the Pigeon Key Foundation. Monroe County Transit will also run between the 33rd Street Stanley Switlik School parking area and bridge. No parking will be available at the bridge.
Next on the bicentennial schedule is a culinary event that highlights Florida Keys seafood, the talents of celebrity and local chefs, and the region’s longstanding fishing industry and captains. Set for Saturday, June 10, the Sea to Table Dinner is to take place at Bud N’ Mary’s Marina at 79851 Overseas Highway in Islamorada. A rooftop sunset reception is set for 6:30 p.m., while the dinner is to begin at 7:30 p.m. in the property’s boat barn. As well as fine cuisine, attendees can view Keys artists’ work, historic photos and the coral nursery at Bud N’ Mary’s. Local fishing captains will host each table. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce at 305-664-4503.
The following Saturday, June 17, Keys residents and visitors can attend a picnic from noon to 3 p.m. at Rowell’s Waterfront Park, 104550 Overseas Highway in Key Largo. Participants can anticipate live music by the Mangrove Swamp Band and others, traditional picnic fare and cupcakes, and activities such as swimming and sailing. In addition, plans call for a fire truck to be on hand to provide cooling water spray and fun for kids.
Bicentennial celebrations will culminate July 3 — 200 years to the day after Monroe County’s 1823 establishment — with a 5-10 p.m. gathering at Big Pine Community Park that overlooks the Gulf of Mexico at the end of Sands Road. Highlights are to include the creation and serving of the world’s largest Key lime pie — expected to measure 13.14 feet in diameter and be prepared with a traditional graham-cracker crust and whipped cream topping. Following its creation, the gargantuan version of the Keys’ signature dessert will be certified in a resolution by Monroe County commissioners.
The evening will feature live music by Brian Roberts and the Prime Movers, as well as former American Idol finalist and Keys resident Kristen McNamara. Also planned are a bounce house, slide and games for kids, food trucks, beverages for sale, and a fireworks and laser light show from a barge on the Gulf. The event is presented by the Lower Keys Rotary Club and Monroe County.