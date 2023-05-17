FLORIDA KEYS — Florida Keys visitors and residents can commemorate the subtropical island chain’s bicentennial with events including a sunset celebration on the Old Seven Mile Bridge, a sea-to-table dinner in Islamorada, a waterfront picnic in Key Largo, and Lower Keys festivities and fireworks highlighted by the creation of the world’s largest Key lime pie.

The activities salute the 200th anniversary of the Florida Territorial Legislature’s founding of Monroe County on July 3, 1823. Monroe County was the sixth county admitted into the Florida territory and used to span from Lake Okeechobee to Key West. Today, it encompasses the entire Florida Keys and the mostly uninhabited region of Everglades National Park and Big Cypress National Preserve on the mainland.