KEY LARGO — Eight students from Extraordinary Martial Arts, which has branches in Homestead and Key Largo, have qualified for the Amateur Athletic Union’s Taekwondo Nationals Championship and four students from Key Largo will be making the journey.
Jeff Felton, owner of the martial arts academy, opened the Homestead building 16 years ago. Joel Cossio, whose son Lucas is among those who qualified for nationals, said there was demand for an academy in the Upper Keys, since some students were commuting the 18-Mile Stretch to attend classes on the mainland. Felton opened the Keys branch two years ago and this year’s crop of students are among the first to qualify for the tournament, which will be held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas the first week of July.
The students range from ages 6 to 17 and will compete in the Olympic-style sparring event in divisions broken down based on age, rank, gender and weight class. The top three athletes from each division come out as winners.
“The rest are not losers, though. You either win or you learn,” Felton said.
Each of the eight students had to qualify for nationals at the state tournament, held in Tavares in April. The top four athletes in a division were moved up to the national tournament, according to Felton.
Key Largo’s Lucas Cossio won a gold medal in his division at both the state and divisional qualifiers. The 11-year-old is a student at Ocean Studies Charter School and started taekwondo three years ago.
Felton described the focus of each age group in his martial arts academy. He takes students as young as age 3. At that early of an age, the focus is mainly on fine motor skills. Then, ages 6 to 13 are about character development and 13 and up are working on “overcoming peer pressure and staying on the right path,” Felton said, adding that teaching martial arts starts with respect and confidence, rather than combat.
“Those are the things we teach first. ‘Yes sir, no sir. Yes ma’am, no ma’am,” Felton said.
Joel Cossio says these traits have been instilled in his son through participation in the sport. He said he can see Lucas’ development both physically and mentally since he started taekwondo.
“Lucas has definitely gained more confidence in every area of his life,” his father said. “It’s helped him with discipline and respect toward his elders and his peers. Of course, the endurance and the physical aspect of it is tremendous.”
Lucas now trains six days per week in taekwondo.
“To be the best, you have to train the best,” Lucas Cossio said.
Two sisters, Sabrina and Elizabeth DeMeritt, both students at Key Largo School, will also be representing the island in Las Vegas. According to their father, Sid, 11-year-old Sabrina competed in the 2019 nationals in Fort Lauderdale and came in fifth in her division. Both sisters were looking forward to going to the 2020 competition, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. When they were unable to go to their normal training during the pandemic, the girls trained at home, determined to make it to nationals in 2021.
“They’re going to be on the national stage with kids from all over the country and some parts of the world, so they’re super excited,” Sid DeMeritt said, adding that his daughters became involved with martial arts about three and a half years ago.
DeMeritt agreed that his children have gained confidence, discipline and respect from their involvement in the sport.
“It gives them the confidence that a lot of girls don’t get,” he said.
Cossio and DeMeritt said Felton and Trever “Pop” Davis, an instructor at the Key Largo branch, have become mentors to their kids. Felton first started practicing taekwondo in 1989. He said it started when his brother got into the sport and he figured he’d give it a try as well. He ended up sticking with it for more than 30 years now and is now a fourth-degree black belt.
Felton said that for his age group, he considers Lucas a star pupil. Felton also has older students who are training to try to make it to the Olympics.