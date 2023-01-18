ISLAMORADA — The Keys Community Concert Band performs free monthly Pops in the Park outdoor concerts in Key Largo and Islamorada.
The performances, which run Jan. 21 through April 22, are set for Saturdays at 4 p.m. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
More than 40 volunteer members, ages 18 to 80, are directed through each performance’s repertoire, a compilation of traditional concert band music, popular music, show tunes and marches.
The first performance of 2023 is set for Jan. 21. A pirate-themed jaunt titled “Sailing Away to Key Largo,” it is to take place at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center Peace Park, mile marker 102, bayside, in Key Largo.
Attendees are asked to dress in their “pirate best” and join a troupe of costumed “pirates” in sing-alongs of rousing sea shanties and Florida-themed music. The Mangrove Swamp Band will also perform. Attendees also can bring their own conch shells for a conch shell-blowing contest.
The concert series moves back to its home base at the ICE Amphitheater at Founders Park, mile marker 87, bayside, for a Feb. 18 “Who Let the Dogs Out?!” family- and pet-friendly performance of animal-themed music. Pooches are welcome to attend and prance in the Puppy Parade. The Humane Animal Care Coalition is to be on hand with adoptable pets.
The March 18 “Festival of Music” concert at Founders Park will showcase movie, Broadway and patriotic favorites. A performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” is also planned. Guests for the concert are Ukulele Joy and the Sweet Teas.
The 2023 season will wrap up with “What a Wonderful World,” a blend of international music, story slams, poetry and narrative music set for April 22. Attendees can bring their own drums or use a drum provided by special guests, the Upper Keys Drum Circle.
At each concert, play-along instruments are to be provided for kids to make music of their own.