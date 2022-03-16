UPPER KEYS — Singer and musician Dave Roush of Key Largo takes pride in his occupation, performing classic rock, country and other hit covers at the Key Largo Moose Lodge and the Oceanview Inn and Sports Pub in Islamorada.
He takes part in the local music scene as lead vocalist of the Dave Roush Band and the Oceanview Jam Band.
The Dave Roush Band performs popular covers by Bad Company, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Grand Funk Railroad, Steppenwolf, The Doors and Tom Petty, among others.
Members of the band include bassist and vocalist John Schinella, drummer Rod Spodnik and lead guitarist and vocalist Stephen R. Miller. He likes to get the rest of his crew involved as “sit in” talent. Lou Pica, Rich Campanella and Johnny Coit are on call if Roush needs them to rock the strings of the guitar.
Roush’s other group, the Oceanview Jam Band, performs a similar line-up of live, old-school hits at the waterfront sports pub for guests as they enjoy American-style table fare and late-night bites on the outdoor patio.
The tenured local artist said that the Key Largo Moose Lodge features tremendous local musical talent, but that the establishment is sometimes overlooked by residents due to its inconspicuous location.
“It’s such a hidden gem. People just kind of drive by it,” he said.
Roush said the establishment located at 98826 Overseas Highway offers an excellent food and drink menu and a tiki-style stage embodying the true tropical style of the Florida Keys, where he and other local bands display their talents for club members and guests to enjoy.
His biggest fan is Jeanette Pritchard, his wife and band sound technician.
“Dave has a super powerful voice, and he really belts it out. He has so much control over his voice. He’s not shouting, he’s just singing with some awesome power. Some people sing really loud with a lot of power but it gets distorted, but definitely not Dave,” Pritchard said.
While Pritchard would be the first to vouch for his talent, she isn’t the only one who gave the singer rave reviews. Last week, Joey Naples of 103.1 FM SUN Radio also had plenty of great things to say about Roush, and even traveled to his live gig on March 13.
“He’s the most popular guest singer at Oceanview. When he gets up on stage, the entire crowd comes to life,” Pritchard said.
It’s not just Roush’s voice that sets him apart. A crowded local music industry demands an all-around performer, and when the 5-foot-10 frontman claps to get the crowd going, it really resonates with patrons at both establishments, who clearly respond to his facial expressions, hand motions and heartfelt dedication.
That, coupled with his guitar-strumming and drum-banging bandmates, creates the full effect for local music fans.
“He is such an enthusiastic, powerful singer with an incredible voice, and he really gets the audience involved an into it. It’s a really good time,” Pritchard said.