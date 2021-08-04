ISLAMORADA — Dance started as an after-school activity for Andrea Galvan and two siblings. At the age of 5, she started at the now-closed Joyce Bennett School of Dance in Key Largo. Her siblings since stopped dancing, opting to focus on school sports, but for Galvan, it evolved into a community, a dream to own a dance school and a chance to dance at the Super Bowl halftime show.
“It’s storytelling,” Galvan said. “When you dance, you tell a story. No matter what style, I think it’s just being able to really express yourself.”
After the Bennett school shut down, Galvan switched to On Your Toes, a dance school in Tavernier, where she stayed until high school. Galvan said the Keys can’t offer the same opportunities that larger studios on the mainland can.
“I made the switch to Miami to open myself to new experiences and new people,” she said.
When she began high school at Coral Shores, Galvan got involved with Dance Attack Miami. The owners, John Culberston and Cookie Ramos, own their own production company and secure performances at a wide variety of events, including Christmas and Halloween parties, adult care centers and others. Through them, Galvan found her first paid dance performance with Dance Attack, after they invited her to be a part of a show.
Dance Attack recently competed, and won, the Showbiz National Dance Competition in Daytona Beach. They have won first place for the last six years.
Galvan got her biggest dance opportunity so far in February 2020, as a high school junior, when the team manager of the Canettes dance team at Coral Shores mentioned there was an audition for younger dancers to try out for the Super Bowl halftime show that would be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami that year.
“I was instantly the first person to raise my hand,” Galvan said.
The halftime show that year featured Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. After a series of auditions, Galvan made the cut along with two other classmates from Coral Shores. She added that it was helpful to have a few people she knew along for the experience.
“It was super fun. That opened up a window of more opportunities for us,” Galvan said, explaining that an appearance at the Super Bowl can be a serious resume-builder in the world of dance.
She said that at times during the halftime show performance, she was a bit star-struck.
“I was taken aback, especially being that close to them. It was definitely an experience I’ll remember and take with me,” she said.
Galvan now teaches at Rockstar Dance Studio in Islamorada. Currently, she directs the youngest age groups in ballet and jazz. Her youngest student is 2 and the oldest are 8. She has in the past taught students in the preteen classes as well.
Galvan is a recent graduate of Coral Shores. Her plan is to attend the College of the Florida Keys and pursue a degree in business administration. Depending on what happens in the next two years, she may transfer her credits to Florida International University and seek a business degree there. She plans to continue with dance, both in the Keys and in Miami, and open up new doors for herself.
But her ultimate dream, she said, is to open up her own dance studio in the Keys.
“There isn’t much opportunity when it comes to dance in the Keys,” Galvan said. “Normally you’d have to go to Los Angeles or Miami or New York.”
She wants to provide opportunities to young dancers with her own school.
“I want to bring what I’ve learned in Miami the last four years down to the Keys and teach the new generation that if you want to be a dancer, there might not be much opportunity in our small town, but if it’s what you want to do it’s what you want to do,” she said.
Whether she ends up at FIU or stays at the College of the Florida Keys, Galvan said she plans to remain a South Florida resident.