KEY LARGO — Local gardeners are harvesting their homegrown plants to sell at a Florida Keys Orchid, Fern and Bromeliad Society event on April 12 to support the more than four million Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian invasion.
Key Largo resident and orchid member Britta Muiznieks’ brother Nils Muiznieks is the regional director for Eastern Europe Amnesty International and lives in Latvia, from where their family fled in the 1940s to escape living under Russia’s communist regime.
The Muiznieks have been working with a humanitarian group, Tavi Draugi, which translates to “your friends,” to transport Ukrainian refugees and their pets to Latvia.
All funds raised from plant sales will go directly to that humanitarian effort.
“I found references online that spoke of the Tavi Draugi bringing 50 or so cars into Ukraine with supplies and then taking people out safely, every day. The group has earned Rotarian support via Poland clubs for their efforts. It seems to be a grassroots effort and effective,” said longtime Upper Keys Orchid, Fern and Bromeliad Club member Karen Beal.
The plant sale is open to everyone.
“Everyone is invited to bring plants for sale or to purchase, even if they’re bare-root plants, meaning, not in pots or with no dirt. They will all be welcome,” said Florida Keys Orchid, Fern and Bromeliad Society President Cindy Davis. “There will be raffle tickets for orchids like we usually do during our meetings, but this will be open to the public. We’ll have tables set up according to the cost and we’ll have drinks for sale. We’re putting this together quickly and making this work.”
David Adamusko and Lindi Mallison will bring a wide variety of air plants for sale. The couple had recently sold $1,012 worth of air plants at an Upper Keys Garden Club event to support Save the Children in Ukraine.
Air plants’ easy care and transportation attract gardener novices and masters alike.
“We’ll have a good menu of old favorites,” Adamusko said. “Visitors to the Keys can take them home and enjoy them up north. They’re pest- and disease-free and easy to take care of. All they needs is a little spritz of water.”
To contribute plants to this effort, email keysorchidclub@gmail.com.
Organizers are asking plant sellers to arrive at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Key Largo Civic Club to set up. The plant sale will begin at 6 p.m.
Raffle tickets are six for $5. All guests are encouraged to bring cash in small denominations and tote bags or boxes to carry home their plants.
The club is located at 209 Ocean Bay Drive, behind High Tide Restaurant.