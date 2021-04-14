KEY LARGO — Emily Mellgren, a schoolteacher from Maryland, began geocaching in 2005. Her children were small back then, and she figured it would be a good way to get them outdoors.
Geocaching is a recreational activity where one is given online coordinates to find capsules or containers that are registered on the geocaching website, some of which contain items left by other geocachers, or stamps, or simply a piece of paper to sign. There is now an official geocaching smartphone application. One can pull up a map, zoom in on their location and see locations of every geocache around them. Key Largo alone has dozens of them.
Mellgren was at home in Maryland one night in the midst of the pandemic and was watching the Travel Channel. The show was featuring the Florida Keys and, with her geocaching hobby in mind, she was inspired to book a trip for March.
Through the phone application, while in Key Largo, Mellgren was able to create an event at Key Largo Chocolates and Ice Cream for herself, her husband and other geocachers to meet and get to know each other. People from as far as California and New York attended, as well as a few from Miami. Mellgren said she always enjoys meeting others who share in her hobby.
She said that the caches in the Keys tend to be smaller, but she was able to hunt down about 15 of them while visiting. She said there has been a surge in people getting involved with her favorite hobby since the pandemic began giving them a reason to seek outdoor activities.
Geocaching grew out of letterboxing, a similar hobby that involves going to a website, getting coordinates and finding a box that contains a stamp. Letterboxers have books full of stamps they’ve collected. The key difference is, according to Mellgren, that letterboxing tends to involve more work. Oftentimes letterboxes will be hidden deep in the woods and require a hike to find, whereas some geocaches are easy enough to be dubbed a “park and grab.”
“Some of the traditionalists don’t like the park and grab. They feel like you should have to take a hike,” Mellgren said.
According to the online letterboxing community AtlasQuest, the history of letterboxing dates back to 1854 when a man named James Perrott hid a small bottle in the “wildest, most inaccessible area on Dartmoor, England, along the banks of Cranmere Pool.” He placed his calling card in the bottle so that future finders could contact him and leave their own calling cards. The original letterbox got a few upgrades over the years and eventually a stamp was added to it, starting the tradition of handmade stamp collecting. For 44 years, this was the only letterbox in existence. It wasn’t until 1976 that a man named Tom Grant created the first guidemap, pinpointing the 15 that existed at that point. Today, according to the site, there are around 90,000 letterboxes in North America alone. And according to the official geocaching website, there are around three million caches in existence.
The theme of bringing a geocacher to a beautiful or otherwise notable location through their searches still exists today. Jerry Dellamico, a lifelong Miami resident who attended Mellgren’s meetup, said that is part of what is appealing about it.
“I can’t explain it. How do I describe that it just feels like magic?” Dellamico said.
Dellamico first got into geocaching in 2009 while visiting her sister in North Carolina. At first, she reluctantly agreed to hunt for one with her but by the time they were done, she was “addicted.” Back then, smartphone GPS systems were not nearly as accurate as today and were little help with finding geocaches. So determined was Dellamico that she drove to the nearest sporting goods store and bought the cheapest GPS they had to assist in the hunt. It brought the sisters to a wooded area. She continued to follow the mechanical guide until she was within one foot of the coordinates.
“I looked down at the GPS and it read ‘one foot,’ so I yelled to my sister and as I looked up, it was hanging right in front of me. From that time, I was hooked,” Dellamico said.
Now she is an avid geocacher, even planning trips specifically to find the oldest geocache in every one of the 50 states. She has an upcoming trip to fly into Boston, where she and a friend will hunt down the oldest geocache in seven northeast states. She has so far found the oldest in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Hawaii and Illinois. She recalls the oldest in Hawaii brought her to a trail that was “jungly and just amazing.” It was placed in July of 2000.
Within the hobby of geocaching there exists different type of caches for more experienced searchers looking to challenge themselves. One such type is “travel bugs,” which one person picks up, logs a special code on the cache into an online portal to track its movement and then drops somewhere else.
Dellamico has had a travel bug go from Florida to Hawaii, back to the continental U.S. and then to Tokyo and then find its way back to her. She currently has a travel bug that a woman started as a memorial to her late husband. She found the bug and got in contact with the woman and plans to return it to her so it may start its journey again.
The community aspect of geocaching is another appealing factor for Dellamico. She has hosted events in the Miami area for geocaching and even taught novice geocachers how to find them.