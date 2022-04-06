KEY LARGO — The Upper Keys YMCA will host an 11-week summer camp for children ages 5-17 at Key Largo Community Park, 500 St. Croix Place.
The camp, which runs from May 30 through Aug. 12, will offer a variety of sports and other activities that should keep the kids active, busy, and socially and physically engaged while promoting their mental and physical health.
Kids will participate in several sports, including basketball, flag football, kickball, racquetball, soccer and volleyball. Additionally, students will participate in social skills, arts and crafts, and science activities, while also attending a field trip.
Students will also visit the park’s Jacobs Aquatic Center three times per week to cool off from the hot summer sun.
The price for children registered for summer camp is $160, but for those who can’t afford the full price, financial aid is available, and for families with multiple children, sibling discounts will be activated as well.
Children who are enrolled in summer camp will be in good hands, said Jessica Beiermeister, park director.
“These are not older teens who will be taking care of your kids. All who are helping are 18 years or older,” Beiermeister said.
Caretakers at summer camp are AEV and CPR certified, and the Upper Keys YMCA is 45-hour child care certified by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
Each week one core value will serve as the week’s theme, which is planned to include caring, honesty, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and others as the program continues being rolled out throughout the summer.
The Upper Keys YMCA will provide opportunities for high school students and others in need of volunteer hours during the 11-week program through the Leaders In Training program.
“You would be able to work with kids and adults alike. It’s a very rewarding job,” Beiermeister said.
LIT volunteers and campers will be tasked with painting a mural on the back wall of the pavilion, which will provide additional visual appeal to the park.
Key Largo Community Park provides a number of recreational facilities to the public. The 14.7-acre parcel houses two baseball fields, a basketball court convertible for pickleball, beach volleyball, a disc golf course, playground, six tennis courts and more.
Beiermeister said the summer camp program has limited space, so parents should sign up their students as soon as possible.
For more information, including inquiries about sign-ups, volunteer hours and more, contact Beiermeister at jbeiermeister@ymcasouthflorida.org or 305-453-3422, ext. 2405.