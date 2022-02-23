ISLAMORADA — With a new layout to decrease congestion and to provide for wider aisles, Upper Keys Rotary’s 27th annual Gigantic Nautical Flea Market, presented by Keys Deck and Dock Supply, returns from a pandemic-forced year off to Founders Park, mile marker 87 on Saturday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, Feb. 27.
Onsite parking is available for those with a disabled person parking permit. Free shuttle is available for those parking at Coral Shores High School, mile marker 89, oceanside.
The all-outdoor event will take over nearly 12 acres of Founders Park with more than 300 vendors selling boats, hot tubs, fishing and boating equipment, home and personal accessories, clothing and more.
“We are so excited to bring back this event after pivoting to a virtual fundraiser in 2021,” Rotarian Frank Derfler said. “The main goal of the event is raising money to support scholarships for local kids pursuing continuing education after high school, whether through college, trade school or certification. We’ve awarded more than $2.5 million in the nearly three decades of this event.”
As part of the event, a 50/50 raffle is being held with tickets on sale virtually now through 2 p.m. Sunday. The winner will be announced at 3 p.m. but doesn’t need to be present to win. More details are available at keysrotary.org.
New for 2022 is the inclusion of food trucks throughout the park offering a variety of favorites from barbecue and fish sandwiches to specialty tastes of Thai, Mexican and Italian cuisine.
“Unfortunately, this year Rotary will not be able to offer the usual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast nor the extensive lunch menu,” Rotary President Terry Abel said. “We needed to eliminate close working quarters for our volunteers and the congestion created with one food location due to ongoing pandemic concerns. We are hopeful attendees will appreciate the variety of offerings from the food trucks in multiple locations.”
Rotarians and volunteers will be selling water, sodas, beer and mixed drinks at various locations. Restrooms and ATMs are available on-site.
Event hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. A per person donation of $5 will be requested at the entrance gates.