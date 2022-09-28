BIG PINE KEY — Veronica Vaughan first discovered a passion for making kiln-glass art in Corning, New York, in 2014, when she enrolled in a class at Corning Glassworks.
The corporation where she first learned the art is considered top class in their industry. In 1951, the company founded the Corning Museum of Glass, which contains more than 50,000 glass objects, with some artifacts dating up to 3,500 years old.
But she only had time to take the class for one month.
“I absolutely loved it, but life gets in the way, things change, and that was the last of it,” she said.
At least that’s what she thought.
After moving away from Corning, much of the next five years were spent on the road for Vaughan and husband Robert, as the retired couple criss-crossed the country together.
“We were living outside of Philadelphia, and we bought a motorhome. We found that we were away from the house more, and that it was silly to continue paying New Jersey taxes. So we sold everything and went on the road full time,” Vaughan said.
Florida was always an option for a new home, considering that much of their time on the road was spent in the state’s central region with family that reside there. But after enjoying the remote nature of Big Pine Key, the island chain was their choice.
“We are on a tropical island and have the ability to do whatever we want while still being in the United States. It’s the best of both worlds,” she said.
The pair relocated to the Florida Keys during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with the remote location of the island chain providing a safe area to practice social distancing.
Shortly after moving here, a chance encounter changed everything for Vaughan in November 2021.
“I happened to walk into the Artists in Paradise Gallery at one point, and they happened to have a flier and decided to go. I took a couple of lessons,” she said.
Life is full of unexpected surprises, many of the pleasant kind. But for Vaughan, reengaging a briefly-lived passion for glasswork was just the beginning of something much bigger.
“I was completely hooked,” Vaughan said.
She used the skills she had developed in New York to quickly pick up the pace of creating artistic glass in Big Pine Key, experimenting in the creation of bowls, dishes, sun catchers, ornaments and other hanging objects, with many of her works taking on the blue, oceanic theme of the Keys.
“I learned the real fragility of glass while you’re working with it, and how susceptible it is to heat and cooling. But if you’re careful, what you can actually do with it, just gorgeous things can come out of your experiments. It’s not like you pick up the glass you’ve bought in the store and say, ‘Yeah, I’m going to have a drink.’ You say, ‘Wow, that’s a piece of art.’”
To become a creator, one must ponder the method behind the madness, she said.
“You must ask yourself, what did it take to do that?” she said.
By continuing to ask herself that question, Vaughan has unlocked her first achievement in her craft.
Vaughan’s work is to be showcased in the front window of the Lower Keys gallery at 221 Key Deer Blvd. in November, which will mark the one year anniversary of her hard work.
“I really hope I make them proud. I’m nervous, excited and absolutely thrilled. I want to say thank you to Artists in Paradise,” she said.
Vaughan hopes that she will soon be part of festivals and artists co-op’s in the coming months, but it’s just been one year, and she’s already taken her first major step. But feeling the creative flow of energy is more important than any recognition for the new Keys resident.
Vaughan has announced a business brand to go with her artistry: 1510 Creations.
“The reason I chose that name is that you need the temperature to be 1,500 degrees or higher to do what you want to do. When you get glass to a molten state, almost liquified, then you can open up the kiln, do glass combing and take a rake to draw designs into the glass,” Vaughan said.
She utilizes two main kilns in her rotation: a 41-inch-long, 13-inch-deep Evenheat and a 24-inch-long, 15-inch-deep Jen Ken.