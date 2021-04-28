There are plenty of considerations that may limit your options for an at-home menu. Add in a gluten allergy, or simply a desire to avoid it, and it may feel impossible to appease everyone.
However, creating a gluten-free dinner can be as easy as tweaking some of your loved ones’ favorite meals. Even pizza can offer a gluten-free solution when you rethink the ingredients included.
Satisfy your family’s needs with an option like Toufayan Gluten-Free Wraps in place of traditional crust in this Gluten-Free Barbecue Skillet Pizza. Made from wholesome, all-natural ingredients with no cholesterol or trans fats, these easily foldable wraps are available in four flavors, making them perfect for homemade pizza.
Visit toufayan.com to find more mealtime solutions.Gluten-Free Barbecue Skillet Pizza1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
1 Toufayan Gluten-Free Original Wrap
3 tablespoons gluten-free barbecue sauce
4 cooked sausage links, crumbled
2 cups diced Mozzarella cheese
2 tablespoons chopped green onion
fresh Parmesan cheese, for garnish (optional)
fresh fennel fronds, for garnish (optional)
crushed red pepper, for garnish (optional)
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
Heat oven to broil.
Heat cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add 1-2 teaspoons olive oil; spread to cover bottom of skillet.
Place wrap in skillet, brush with barbecue sauce and add sausage, Mozzarella and green onion.
Fry 2-3 minutes, or until bottom of wrap is golden and crispy.
Place skillet under broiler until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 2 minutes.
Remove from broiler, place on cutting board and sprinkle with Parmesan, fennel fronds and crushed red pepper, if desired.
Season with salt and pepper, to taste; drizzle with remaining olive oil, cut and serve.