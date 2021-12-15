KEY LARGO — To Americans of a certain generation, Jacques Cousteau was the only media exposure they had on the topic of diving and ocean conservation. Kids these days, especially in the Florida Keys, have more access to information on the underwater world.
That was on display on Saturday, Dec. 4, when Cousteau’s grandson, Fabien, came to John D. Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park to meet with some like-minded students and other organizations in promotion of conservation. Also in attendance was Tom Pennekamp, grandson of the park’s namesake, who was a Miami Herald editor and an early Everglades conservationist and advocate.
According to Donna Dietrich, a board member of the Friends of John Pennekamp Park, the ceremony began with Pennekamp, a Miami attorney, talking about his youth and the time he spent with his grandfather. A group of students from Ocean Studies Charter School had planned a presentation to show Cousteau, and everyone in attendance, on their studies on whether or not biodiversity in restored mangrove sites was equal to that in natural mangrove sites.
Cousteau, who spent time as a child on his grandfather’s famous ship Calypso, is an ocean conservationist and documentary filmmaker.
“They asked Fabien to help them with their demonstration,” said Ocean Studies marine science teacher Martha Loizeaux. “It was great. At the event, they heard about what all the partnering organizations are doing and the kids showed what they were doing. And then we did a beach cleanup.”
The partnership is between Ocean Studies, the nonprofit Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center, Pennekamp park and students from the University of Miami, who are teaching the younger students how to successfully plant and monitor mangroves. As more ideas come up, Loizeaux said the different organizations will continue to find projects together.
According to Dietrich, Cousteau told the students, “you guys charge my batteries every time I come. We have programs all over the world and I am excited to engage locally, initiating this new program.”
Students mapped out quadrants in the mangrove areas next to the park pavilion and, with Cousteau, took samples to measure biodiversity.
Loizeaux said their findings were that biodiversity in the restored sites were down from natural sites, but not by much. They resolved that they want to build more mangrove restoration sites. Loizeaux said the students have started planting mangroves at school as part of their curriculum, and once the mangroves are larger and healthier, the children will be able to plant them out in designated sites at Pennekamp park.
Ocean Studies’ curriculum has a focus on marine science and all science classes take students on weekly field trips with activities such as kayaking and snorkeling, along with state-standard lessons. With the unique environment in which they live in mind, the staff hopes to instill a love of conservation in their students by exposing them to members of science dynasties like Cousteau.
“I think it’s very unique and special, and I think it’s important because our whole community is focused on the ocean,” Loizeaux said. She added that the hope is once these students are taking over in leadership roles as adults, they will have background knowledge on what’s at stake for ocean environments.