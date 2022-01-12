BIG PINE KEY — An open-air feast is expected to lure foodies to Grimal Grove on Sunday, Jan. 16, showcasing the Florida Keys’ tropical and subtropical fruits and “Floribbean” island-style cuisine.
The outdoor gourmet experience will feature an “endless table” with seating for up to 150. Presented by Outstanding in the Field, a “traveling restaurant without walls,” it celebrates local farmers and regional cuisines via pop-up dinners at iconic venues.
Hosts are Patrick Garvey, owner-director of the 2-acre Grimal Grove farm, and Chef Shane La Beet, co-owner of Key West’s Pepper Pot Island Café, located in the Bahama Village neighborhood and known locally for its Caribbean fare such as curry and roti dishes.
Grimal Grove is billed as the first and only breadfruit grove in the continental United States. Breadfruit is a starchy cantaloupe-sized fruit that can be used as a potato, bread, custard or even in spirits.
Outstanding in the Field was founded in 1999 by chef-artist Jim Denevan. He first visited Grimal Grove in 2018 while preparing for the Keys’ initial Outstanding in the Field dinner held on Stock Island.
Attendees gather at 2 p.m. for a cocktail reception. Guests will be treated to fruit excursion tours led by Garvey before the dinner extravaganza. At the table, they may be seated next to a local fisherman or other Keys resident.
La Beet’s menu includes passed appetizers, one amuse-bouche or snacks course, three savory family-style courses and dessert.
Grimal Grove was founded in the 1950s by Adolf Grimal, a recluse who designed the Old Grimal Estate fruit grove at 258 Cunningham Lane. Today, it contains more than 30 breadfruit trees and a variety of rare exotic fruits.
The grove became a Florida Agritourism Association member in summer 2021. In addition, Garvey has partnered with Mutiny Island Vodka on St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, to develop a Grimal Grove Reserve breadfruit-distilled vodka for release this year.
All-inclusive tickets for the Outstanding in the Field dinner are $365 per person and advance reservations are required.
Ticketed guests are required to submit either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.