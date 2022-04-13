BIG PINE KEY — Monroe County Master Gardener volunteers is offering weekly plant clinics at Grimal Grove, 258 Cunningham Lane, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Volunteers will address plant, insect and gardening questions.

For more information, email mastergardener@monroecounty-fl.gov or call 305-292-4501.

The Master Gardener volunteers are a part of University of Florida/IFAS/Monroe County Extension Service. Visit monroecounty-fl.gov/extensionservices to learn more.