EVERGLADES CITY — Capt. Steve Huff’s celebrated fishing career and Everglades conservation efforts are showcased in a new film, "Huff," directed by Capt. David Mangum and Patrick Rhea and produced by SEAHOLM and Gordy & Sons Outfitters, with support from Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, Patagonia, YETI, Captains for Clean Water and the International Game Fish Association.

"Huff" premiered online on Feb. 13 and will be screened at events throughout the spring.