ISLAMORADA — Forty-three local artists have chosen one piece of the work to visually tell their story of creativity. It’s a big decision for these members of the Art Guild of the Purple Isles who each submitted a piece in the 56th Annual Members’ Judged Art Show, which has moved to a new venue at the Ocean Sotheby’s Roberto Russell Gallery and will be an in-person exhibit.
The exhibit will be on display from Thursday, March 17, to Wednesday, March 30.
This is not a juried show — meaning, a panel doesn’t decide which pieces are submitted for the artists. The artists choose for themselves, and they restricted to one piece no bigger than 24 by 24 inches.
“We have a little of everything. We have watercolors, acrylics, photography, mixed media and a sculpture. There is a good variety of pieces. They are the artist’s choice, so the work is open to any subject. This is what everybody works really hard toward. It’s a chance to promote our members’ work and this is one of five shows that we will have this year,” said AGPI Members’ Judged Art Show chair Annette Nina.
“We have varying degrees of experienced artists. We have professional and amateur artists. It’s a nice range. We want everyone to feel comfortable and confident in putting their pieces in the show.”
Ribbon prizes will be awarded to top works of art by two judges: Keys resident and artist Susann D’Antonio and Miami artist and former educator Louis Ulman.
People who visit the gallery will also have to the ability to vote for their favorite piece for the Cris Sandifer People’s Choice Award in honor of the former AGPI president and graphic designer.
“It would probably take about 30 minutes for visitors to get through the whole exhibit. The gallery has great lighting. It shows pieces well and it has a nice flow. We also have an Artist’s Choice Award where members vote on their favorite piece,” said Nina, who is a street photographer.
She submitted a photograph, “BK Morning-Key Largo,” a candid shot of early morning eaters at Burger King.
“I took this photo just before the pandemic. It struck me for the color, shadow and light. Those are the elements most important to me,” Nina said of her hyperreal photo.
Christine O’Neill, who is a new member to AGPI this year, submitted an acrylic painting on watercolor paper titled “Pelican Party.”
“The scene is at Bud N’ Mary’s. We went biking down there, and I took a bunch of pictures so it’s a conglomeration of about three different photos that I took,” said O’Neill, who works primarily with watercolors. “I probably spent upwards of 25 hours on this piece between the drawing, working out the composition and the painting. It’s a special fluid acrylic paint that isn’t as thick. It has less texture and less body.”
Artist Janice Lee has been with the guild for 22 years. She finds inspiration in nature and submitted an 18-by-20-inch oil painting, “Everglades Sea of Grass.”
“I love nature, and all the flora and fauna. I’ve done a few paintings of tropical plants. This painting is a tribute to the Everglades, which is referred to the ‘River of Grass.’ It is a rare beautiful ecosystem that must be preserved. As you drive along Alligator Alley, the grasses are all different colors. It’s a serene painting of all the natural harmonizing colors of the Everglades,” she said.
The 56th Annual Member’s Judged Art Show is at Roberto Russell Gallery at Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty, 81888 Overseas Highway in Islamorada. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit oceansir.com or agpi.us.