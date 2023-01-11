ISLAMORADA — The Art Guild of the Purple Isles will open its 57th Annual Members’ Judged Art Show on Thursday, Jan. 12, in the rotating exhibits gallery upstairs at the Florida Keys History & Discovery Center.

A private reception and awards ceremony for AGPI members will be held from 5-6 p.m., followed by an evening viewing for the public from 6-8 p.m. A cash bar will be provided and there is no admission charge.