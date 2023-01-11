ISLAMORADA — The Art Guild of the Purple Isles will open its 57th Annual Members’ Judged Art Show on Thursday, Jan. 12, in the rotating exhibits gallery upstairs at the Florida Keys History & Discovery Center.
A private reception and awards ceremony for AGPI members will be held from 5-6 p.m., followed by an evening viewing for the public from 6-8 p.m. A cash bar will be provided and there is no admission charge.
According to AGPI show chair Annette Nina, the show will feature 74 pieces of original art by 46 artists, all of whom are members of the guild. The art will comprise nine different medium categories. Some of the art will be available for purchase by the public. During the evening’s reception, several guild artists will be on hand to answer questions about their work and chat with visitors.
The art will remain on exhibit through March 16 and will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
The Keys History & Discovery Center is located at mile marker 82.1, oceanside, on the grounds of the Islander Resort.
For more information, contact V. Paul Reynolds, AGPI publicity chairman, at 207-745-3133 or vpaulr@tds.net
The Art Guild of The Purple Isles is a not-for-profit organization representing about 100 visual artists that support the visual fine arts in all media and photography in the Upper Keys. The group welcomes new members interested in the arts and conducts meetings, workshops, “Plein Air” sessions, field trips, art shows and student art education. For additional information, visit agpi.us.