ISLAMORADA — Enjoy an evening of glitz, glamor and gambling (not the real kind, sorry) at the 20th annual Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys Cocktail Party.

On Friday, March 10, Habitat is hosting a Las Vegas-themed, silver anniversary party at the Cheeca Lodge & Spa on Upper Matecumbe Key beginning at 6:30 p.m. A variety of food stations, unlimited beer and wine, dancing and gaming tables are planned. An Elvis lookalike contest will add to the festivities.