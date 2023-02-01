ISLAMORADA — Enjoy an evening of glitz, glamor and gambling (not the real kind, sorry) at the 20th annual Habitat for Humanity of the Upper Keys Cocktail Party.
On Friday, March 10, Habitat is hosting a Las Vegas-themed, silver anniversary party at the Cheeca Lodge & Spa on Upper Matecumbe Key beginning at 6:30 p.m. A variety of food stations, unlimited beer and wine, dancing and gaming tables are planned. An Elvis lookalike contest will add to the festivities.
“This fundraiser is the most significant annual event for our organization,” said Lindsay Fast, executive director of the Habitat affiliate. “We are especially thankful to our gold sponsors: CBT Construction & Development, Riva Motorsports & Marine, Cheeca Lodge & Spa and American Caribbean Real Estate. We couldn’t hold this event without their generous support. We are starting to build nine more affordable homes in Islamorada on property provided by the village of Islamorada. All proceeds from the event go to our Building Fund, which means the dollars stay local. Come help the community and have a good time while doing so.”
Highlighting the Las Vegas theme, gaming tables and roulette wheel will be available for guests to use their special Habitat “chips” included with admission. Live and silent auctions will feature jewelry, vacation stays, art, fishing trips and a Jet Ski, just to name a few of the items available. The organizing committee is still seeking items for the silent auction.
Tickets for the party are $225 per person. A limited number of tickets are available for the pre-party VIP reception and are $400 per person. Ticket packages are also available. Visit habitatupperkeys.org/lasvegas2023 or call 305-453-0050 for more information.