The Everglades Foundation has launched an Everglades Handbag Collection made in collaboration with designer Kent Stetson and conservation photographer Mac Stone. Half the proceeds benefit the Everglades advocacy group.
Contributed
The signature handbags feature Everglades images by National Geographic photographer Mac Stone.
Contributed
Handbag designer Kent Stetson is known for his made-to-order clutch pieces and larger day bags.
Contributed
The handbag features an image of wading birds in Florida Bay.
The collection of clutch bags, handmade by Stetson and featuring Stone’s photography of Everglades wildlife and habitat, is available for purchase starting in November, with 50% of the proceeds benefitting the Everglades Foundation’s work to restore and protect the River of Grass.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to join forces with the Everglades Foundation to create a sustainable collection that celebrates the beauty of the Everglades, and gives back to preserving this vulnerable ecosystem,” Stetson said. “Our pieces are collectible items that can serve to prompt conversations about the importance of Everglades restoration for the future of Florida.”
The line of handbags will be available for purchase through kentstetson.com in two sizes.
“My job as a photographer is to remind the world of the natural treasure we are responsible for stewarding and protecting,” said Stone, a board member the foundation. “Fortunately, one of the greatest natural areas on the planet has its own dedicated champion with the Everglades Foundation, and I’m honored to support their mission by donating my work to this limited run of Everglades handbags. The Everglades is all around us, at all times in South Florida; it permeates and influences everything, and I want people to internalize that, embrace it and, most importantly, carry it with pride.”
Founded in 1993 by Paul Tudor Jones II and the late George Barley, the Everglades Foundation advocates for Everglades restoration at the state and national levels.
Rhode Island-based Stetson is known for his made-to-order clutch pieces and larger day bags.
Stone is a National Geographic explorer and a senior fellow with the International League of Conservation Photographers. After spending five years working in the Everglades watershed, he released a 304-page coffee table book, “Everglades: America’s Wetland,” published by University Press of Florida.