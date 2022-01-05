KEY LARGO — When he’s not traveling across the country in his RV, painter and photographer David Bader spends most of his time at home in a room converted into an art studio.
“I have a room in my house that is packed solid. The walls are full. The closet is full,” he said.
Bader has been photographing and painting with oil, acrylic and watercolor landscapes, people, nature and a wide variety of different subjects. Mostly as a self-taught artist, he’s mastered the two-dimensional arts with these media for the last 32 years.
“I started painting in 1990. I paint a lot of different things. I’ve done a few portraiture commissions. I’m doing one right now,” Bader said. “I like too many things and I have too many ideas. It’s probably a big marketing flaw because I never stick to one subject, but that is what I like. I probably now spend just as much time thinking about what I’m going to paint than I do actually painting.”
When Bader does begin a painting, he finishes it. He’s been very productive the last few weeks.
“I’m retired, so now I just travel and paint. It’s rare that I have a painting that I haven’t finished. I’ve done four or five in the last couple of weeks and still doing my photography,” he said.
With thousands of photos catalogued, Bader said he can visually reference loads of global landmarks and tons of different subject matters.
Bader is a member of the Art Guild of the Purple Isles and has recently joined the Key Largo Art Gallery.
“David is a brilliant artist and studies quite a variety of subjects from portraiture to plein air,” said Ingrid Brooks, a past Art Guild president. “As an active guild member, he has a few pieces in the foyer at the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce. He has won awards when we were judging shows in pre-pandemic times. He’s instrumental in our website, is quite involved in the guild and a wonderful person.
“He’s always there when we need him. He shows up to help.”
Fellow artist Giselle Llorens agrees that Bader is talented.
“David is a fabulous artist,” she said. “He’s very creative with a unique yet recognizable style.”
The Art Guild of the Purple Isles’ 2022 “FantaSea” show, in collaboration with the History of Diving Museum at 82990 Overseas Highway in Islamorada, runs Jan. 9 through April 13 and will focus on the lore of the sea.
The exhibit also will incorporate the works of Upper Keys students and their art teachers, according to Bader. He is submitting two paintings for the exhibit.
In addition to creating and marketing his artwork, Bader creates maze art. He offers the intricate puzzles for free through his Mazes Every So Often Facebook page.
More information on Bader and his painted originals are available on his website, davidbaderart.com.