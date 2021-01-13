DUCK KEY — Island Community Church will be holding its 2021 Island Boat Show from Friday, Jan. 22, to Sunday, Jan. 24, at Hawks Cay Resort & Marina, mile marker 61, oceanside.

The sixth annual event is being presented by Golden Boat Lifts and Marine Systems. The outdoor show will be following recommended COVID-19 safety protocols. Entry for all three days is $10 and parking is free, with shuttle service available. Show hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 24.

Most of the boat dealers in the Keys as well as several manufacturers in South Florida will be showcasing their newest boats. Everything from fishing skiffs to large, offshore center-console boats will be on display. For the serious buyer, sea trials may be arranged.

The event also features exhibitors selling marine-related gear and merchandise. Silent auctions and raffles are planned. Food is available for purchase at an outdoor grill or at the resort’s Angler & Ale Restaurant.

All proceeds benefit Upper and Middle Keys college scholarships and ministries of Island Community Church. Last year’s event proceeds helped support several causes, including $20,000 in college scholarships distributed among 29 deserving students, more than 800 meals for needy families in the Keys during a Thanksgiving outreach program, and more than 200 shoeboxes packed with toys and healthcare items for needy children through the Operation Christmas Child program.

Additional information can be found at islandboatshow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you