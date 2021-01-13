DUCK KEY — Island Community Church will be holding its 2021 Island Boat Show from Friday, Jan. 22, to Sunday, Jan. 24, at Hawks Cay Resort & Marina, mile marker 61, oceanside.
The sixth annual event is being presented by Golden Boat Lifts and Marine Systems. The outdoor show will be following recommended COVID-19 safety protocols. Entry for all three days is $10 and parking is free, with shuttle service available. Show hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 24.
Most of the boat dealers in the Keys as well as several manufacturers in South Florida will be showcasing their newest boats. Everything from fishing skiffs to large, offshore center-console boats will be on display. For the serious buyer, sea trials may be arranged.
The event also features exhibitors selling marine-related gear and merchandise. Silent auctions and raffles are planned. Food is available for purchase at an outdoor grill or at the resort’s Angler & Ale Restaurant.
All proceeds benefit Upper and Middle Keys college scholarships and ministries of Island Community Church. Last year’s event proceeds helped support several causes, including $20,000 in college scholarships distributed among 29 deserving students, more than 800 meals for needy families in the Keys during a Thanksgiving outreach program, and more than 200 shoeboxes packed with toys and healthcare items for needy children through the Operation Christmas Child program.
Additional information can be found at islandboatshow.com.