ISLAMORADA — Two bands will pay homage to Heart and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the next “Beats on the Bay” music series concert on Friday, March 4, at Founders Park, mile marker 87, bayside.
The Top Petty Band and Pure Heart tribute bands feature some of the same performers, many of whom are well known in local music circles.
Pure Heart hails from South Florida and features seasoned professionals performing the classics of the band Heart. Band members are Tiffany Tyre, Robyn Fear, Mylo Anthony, Tom Hall (of Mr. Nice Guy fame) and Tige Bucchino.
Fear is a songwriter who has engineered and co-produced many local artists such as Dave Feder, Case and Davidson, Beverly McClellan and others.
The Top Petty Band features actor, singer and musician Gary Wayne as Tom Petty. Hall, Anthony, Bucchino and Fear make up the rest of the tribute band honoring one of the best-selling music artists of all time.
The concert is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Food, beer and wine, and art vendors will be on the premises, and lawn game activities are offered.
Admission to the concerts is free. A $5 parking donation to support park programs and events will be requested. No coolers or outside food may be brought to the concert. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs.
The concert series is sponsored by Islamorada, Village of Islands and Islamorada Community Entertainment.