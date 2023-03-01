Pure Heart

A Heart tribute band made up of South Florida musicians will perform Friday at Founders Park. Several members also make up the Top Petty Band, which will also perform.

 Contributed

ISLAMORADA — Two bands will pay homage to Heart and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the next “Beats on the Bay” music series concert on Friday, March 4, at Founders Park, mile marker 87, bayside.

The Top Petty Band and Pure Heart tribute bands feature some of the same performers, many of whom are well known in local music circles.

