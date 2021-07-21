Michael Groover, left, husband of celebrity chef Paula Deen, right, answers a journalist’s question after winning the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest in 2018 at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West. It was the ninth time that Groover had competed in the contest, the highlight event of the island city’s annual Hemingway Days festival.
KEY WEST — Fans of Ernest Hemingway, including scores of bearded lookalikes, are converging on Key West for Hemingway Days, which began Tuesday, July 20, and wraps up Sunday, July 25. The annual celebration salutes the Nobel Prize-winning author’s writing achievements, sporting pursuits and enjoyment of the island’s lifestyle.
Hemingway lived in Key West from 1931 until late 1939, penning “For Whom the Bell Tolls” and “To Have and Have Not” in a small writing studio behind his Whitehead Street home.
The festival’s highlight is the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, set for July 22-24, at Sloppy Joe’s Bar, 201 Duval St.
At noon Saturday, July 24, the lookalikes plan to stage “Photos with Papas” outside Sloppy Joe’s and then spearhead the annual “Running of the Bulls” — a takeoff on Spain’s renowned run that features the bearded group promenading with fake bulls on Duval Street.
The festival’s literary events include the announcement and reading of the winning entry in the Lorian Hemingway Short Story Competition coordinated by Ernest’s author granddaughter. The announcement is paired with the Key West Poetry Guild’s reading of “Papa’s Poems” and guild members’ work, set for the evening of Wednesday, July 21, which is the 122nd anniversary of Ernest Hemingway’s birth.
History and literary events also include a virtual presentation by Ashley Oliphant, author of “Hemingway and Bimini: The Birth of Sport Fishing at ‘The End of the World,’” and a twilight walking tour of Hemingway’s Key West led by Oliphant and artist/writer Beth Yarbrough. In addition, two Hemingway “museum days” are scheduled at Key West’s Custom House Museum, 281 Front St., showcasing a rare collection of the author’s documents, memorabilia and personal belongings.
The Hemingway Days schedule also features the Stock Island Marina Village Key West Marlin Tournament and the 5K Sunset Run/Walk and Paddleboard Race, both saluting Hemingway’s sporting lifestyle, and a daylong street fair on famed Duval Street.