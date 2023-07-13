KEY WEST — Ernest Hemingway fans can celebrate the late author’s literary accomplishments and colorful Key West lifestyle Tuesday through Sunday, July 18-23. The annual Hemingway Days festivities salute the legacy of the Nobel Prize winner who lived and wrote on the island for most of the 1930s.

Events include the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, presentations and a walking tour covering aspects of the author’s Key West years, the tongue-in-cheek “Running of the Bulls,” a reading of his little-known poetry and a commemoration of his July 21 birthday, running and paddleboarding challenges that salute Hemingway’s sporting lifestyle, a street fair and a three-day marlin tournament that recalls his passion for Florida Keys angling.

Tags

Recommended for you