Michael Groover, kneeling, husband of celebrity chef Paula Deen, poses with past winners of the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest in 2018 at Sloppy Joe’s Bar in Key West. On his ninth attempt, Groover won the competition, the highlight event of the island city’s annual Hemingway Days festival.
A cat sits on a writing table once used by Ernest Hemingway in the author’s studio Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, at the Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum in Key West.
ROB O’NEAL/Free Press
Ernest Hemingway poses with his large tuna catch. Hemingway Days allows anglers to emulate his devotion to deep-sea fishing during the Key West Marlin Tournament.
File photo
KEY WEST — Ernest Hemingway fans can celebrate the late author’s literary accomplishments and colorful Key West lifestyle Tuesday through Sunday, July 18-23. The annual Hemingway Days festivities salute the legacy of the Nobel Prize winner who lived and wrote on the island for most of the 1930s.
Events include the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, presentations and a walking tour covering aspects of the author’s Key West years, the tongue-in-cheek “Running of the Bulls,” a reading of his little-known poetry and a commemoration of his July 21 birthday, running and paddleboarding challenges that salute Hemingway’s sporting lifestyle, a street fair and a three-day marlin tournament that recalls his passion for Florida Keys angling.