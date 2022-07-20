KEY WEST — Fans of adventurous living and masterful writing can celebrate the legacy of Ernest Hemingway through Sunday, July 24, in the Southernmost City. The annual Hemingway Days salutes the Key West lifestyle, sporting pursuits and creative talent of the author who lived and wrote on the island for most of the 1930s.

Festival highlights include a look-alike contest for Hemingway hopefuls, literary readings and a three-day marlin tournament that pays tribute to Hemingway’s passion for deep-sea angling.