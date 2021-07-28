KEY WEST — Tom Hambright has a literary treasure under wraps and in safekeeping at the Monroe County Public Library in Key West.
Hambright, the long-time historian there, tells a visitor: “Follow me back here. I have something to show you.”
He moves ahead, walking slowly but surely, opening the door to a musty back room lined with shelves packed with files and boxes. He stops at the appointed row, turns to his left and picks up two large, aged and acid-free storage boxes before transporting them back to his office.
Hambright sets down the boxes on a large table, opens the largest one, and says:
“It’s Hemingway’s personal manuscript from ‘To Have and Have Not.’”
He nods, smiles knowingly, a man who truly treasures the treasure.
Lifting the box chest-high and peering down for a closer view is a chilling experience. Right there in the page margins are “Papa’s” handwritten notes — very careful, neat cursive strokes in each letter in every word.
Hambright loves being face to face with the work of a literary master, a man who wrote dialogue and told tales of the entire spectrum of human emotion perhaps as well as anyone ever has.
There’s a magical quality to such a viewing. Holding a proof galley held by Hemingway just before his book went to print in 1937 is the closest thing to holding a Michelangelo just before the statue is fired for permanent display.
Hambright also offers up a biology notebook Hemingway wrote and drew sketches in as a high school student at Oak Park and River Forest High in Illinois.
There has been no fanfare for these two pieces of “Papa’s” writing. They are not on display and had not been publicized until now.
Which begs the question: How in the world did they end up here?
LONG DAYS’ JOURNEY
Hambright explains that their journey began with an upset wife No. 2 of Hemingway’s four wives. Pauline Pfeiffer, whose “Uncle Gus” foot the bill for the Hemingway house that is now a tourist attraction at 907 Whitehead St., was upset about their pending divorce and Hemingway’s quickly-followed marriage to author Martha Gellhorn in 1940.
“He was going to Cuba with Martha Gellhorn and realized what happens when you do that,” Hambright says. “The wife throws everything out. So, he took everything out of that house and moved it into a room in back of the Sloppy Joe’s bar.”
The Hemingway Look-Alike contest, held during the Hemingway Days festivities which concluded Sunday, July 25, took place at Sloppy Joe’s, 201 Duval St. Only, it’s in a different building just down the street from the one Hemingway frequented in the 1930s. Capt. Tony’s Saloon now occupies that address at 428 Greene St., where Sloppy Joe’s got its official start Dec. 5, 1933, the day Prohibition was repealed.
“His buddy, Joe Russell, ran Sloppy Joe’s,” says Hambright, 82. “But all of the writing that takes place there in Hemingway’s book, ‘To Have and Have Not,’ took place in what is now Capt. Tony’s.”
Hemingway died by his own hand, a shotgun blast to the head, July 2, 1961.
“Well, the people who owned Sloppy Joe’s at that time were not Russell’s people,” Hambright says. “They called Hemingway’s (fourth) wife, Mary (Welsh, 1946-61), and said they were going to sell the place. She had to come and get the stuff.”
Mary summoned two of her husband’s long-time friends.
Betty Bruce, wife of Hemingway confidant and right-hand man Toby Bruce, was the Key West Library historian then, and Hambright became her successor in 1986. Betty was put in charge of sorting through the boxes and piles of writing and personal items, and had it all picked up and driven to the library after going through it with Toby.
“To pay for the services,” Hambright says, “Mary gave the library some of the items. There was the manuscript to the book, parts of manuscripts, galley proofs just like ‘To Have and Have Not,’ that didn’t have editing notations, and the biology notebook.”
Such manuscripts eventually gave way to PDFs and other technological writing formats.
“They did the manuscripts on these long sheets of paper then,” says Hambright, admiring it while scanning it with his eyes. “It’s good paper. After they printed the book, they sent it back to him.”
Hemingway paid others, sometimes his own family members, to type manuscripts after doing all of his writing in pencil.
Hambright notes, “Hemingway was a very dedicated writer. He got up early and used the writing room there up on the second floor, a loft, and he would count how many words he wrote each day.”
FOR THE COUNT
Brian Teasley, a docent at the Hemingway Home & Museum, told a tour group recently that the author walked from a second-floor bedroom in the main house across the “iron catwalk bridge” to his second-floor writing studio in what was a hay loft and carriage house when wealthy shipwreck salvager Asa Tift had it built in 1851. Teasley says the catwalk was claimed by a hurricane in 1948 and never rebuilt.
The studio, about 20 feet long and wide, offers a view of what was then the only in-ground swimming pool in Key West. Big game and deep-sea fishing claims sent to taxidermists adorn the walls. Hemingway’s typewriter is there along with shelves filled with books, a wooden table and wooden desk. Teasley says 80% of its contents belonged to Hemingway, and that he would write daily for six hours before counting his words and moving onto other business.
Hambright continues, “And he would talk to Maxwell Perkins, his editor (at Charles Scribner’s and Sons, New York, N.Y.), and say, ‘I wrote 600 words this morning.’ Sometimes he would tell Perkins, ‘I deleted all the stuff I wrote yesterday.’ He was in his craft and saw it as something you had to do right.
“You can see their writing in the margins here.”
Hambright points to the capital letter ‘P’ with a circle around it, careful not to touch the actual paper.
“That meant Perkins read it,” says Hambright. “The blue check mark was from one of the other readers. They had one person who all they did was check spelling, for instance.”
Hambright begins reading one of Hemingway’s notations, which actually appears to be incomplete: “Why not leave it …” Hemingway wrote his initials, E.H., to verify the comment.
“And this page is the only one that had any writing on it,” Hambright adds. “Perkins is an overlooked person. He was an amazing editor. He did Hemingway and also did Thomas Wolfe, two complete opposites. Wolfe would write on and on and on. Hemingway was very succinct and organized. Wolfe would just throw the pages in the box, and Perkins would put them in order. He also edited Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings. I think he also did F. Scott Fitzgerald (Perkins did discover Fitzgerald and edit him).”
When Hambright replaced Bruce, she notified him about the hidden treasure. Hambright was the curator for the Key West Art & Historical Society before taking the job. He retired from the U.S. Navy in 1981, researched topics at the library and came to know Bruce that way.
What was his initial reaction to seeing the manuscript for the first time upon taking the job 35 years ago?
“Well,” he says, “it was interesting. Once you get into this job, you have a different perspective of what you’re looking at. So, I re-read the book.”
Hambright says Hemingway did an excellent job of capturing the feel and look of Key West in the 1930s in “To Have and Have Not,” which he wrote at the coral rock mansion from 1935 to 1937.
“The interesting thing is his description of Key West,” says Hambright. “It’s very good. His descriptions of the rich people, ‘The Haves.’ Supposedly, he fell in love with a rich girl here who was living on a yacht. Key West people were the ‘Have Nots.’
“When (President Franklin) Roosevelt got rid of Prohibition (once again allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages), well that was the last job available to these people who were running it. They couldn’t do that anymore.
“So, they were running Chinese (immigrants) and the captain (Henry Morgan) in the book gets shot in the arm. At the end, the climax is at Florida First National Bank, which was at the corner of Duval and Front streets right downtown. These Cubans are robbing the bank and hired the captain to pick them up at the end of Duval Street.”
Morgan was the getaway driver, but in a boat.
“He doesn’t trust them,” Hambright says of Morgan’s intuition. “They get into a fight on the boat and he kills them. He’s wounded and he dies.”
Hambright notes that the 1944 movie on the book, starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall (who also co-starred in “Key Largo,” set at the other end of the Florida Keys), was an “awful” flick because it didn’t follow the actual book storyline and substituted Martinique for Key West.
“To Have and Have Not” was Hemingway’s second novel set in the U.S., and its manuscript galley proof is treated like publishing royalty.
“You keep it in climate control,” says Hambright. “You keep it in the dark, keep it in an acid-free box and (wrapping) paper, and it will last another 100 or so years.”
“To Have and Have Not” was displayed 10 to 15 years ago for a Hemingway Society meeting, but that’s the only time anyone in the public got to view it since it arrived at the library 60 years ago.
Hambright has a bronze Hemingway bust, black-and-white photo of the author writing and a Florida Artists Hall of Fame trophy Hemingway won posthumously in 1987 on a shelf in the library’s history office.
What would he think of taking those items and displaying the priceless manuscript with it?
“Nah,” says Hambright. “There are collectors out there after them. I’ve heard estimates of a hundred grand for it, something like that.”
So, everything has a price. Even if it is considered a priceless treasure.