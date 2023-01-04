MARATHON — Celtic history, culture, food and music will be celebrated at the 10th annual Florida Keys Celtic Festival, set for Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Marathon Community Park, mile marker 49, oceanside.

Celtic rock and traditional musicians are scheduled including Scottish band Albannach, southwest Florida’s West of Galway, and Irish performers Byrne Brothers and the four-sister group The Screaming Orphans.