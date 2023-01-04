MARATHON — Celtic history, culture, food and music will be celebrated at the 10th annual Florida Keys Celtic Festival, set for Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Marathon Community Park, mile marker 49, oceanside.
Celtic rock and traditional musicians are scheduled including Scottish band Albannach, southwest Florida’s West of Galway, and Irish performers Byrne Brothers and the four-sister group The Screaming Orphans.
Friday, Jan. 6, a “Kilts in the Keys” celebration with ales, spirits, raffles and door prizes kicks off the weekend, featuring Irish music by the West of Galway duo with a guest appearance by the Police Pipe & Drum Corps of Florida. Festivities are set for 5-7 p.m. at Dockside Boot Key Harbor, 35 Sombrero Blvd.
Traditional highlights of the weekend event include the bagpipes and drums of the Police Pipe & Drum Corps, a Highland Athletics competition — including the nation’s only sanctioned women’s Scottish Highland Games competition — sheep herding demonstrations and performances by Drake Irish Dance School. All events are open for public viewing.
Among other attractions are Celtic merchandise, offerings by local vendors, activities for kids in the Children’s Glen and booths representing various Scottish clans.
Authentic Celtic food and beverages including high tea in the Iona Tea Garden, shepherd’s pie at the Nessie Pub, and vendors offering Scottish eggs and fish and chips round out the weekend’s festivities.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Single-day admission tickets are available in advance for Saturday or Sunday for $10 per person or $15 for a two-day pass. Tickets at the gate are $12 for a one-day ticket or $17 for a two-day pass. Children age 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. Parking is free.