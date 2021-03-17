ISLAMORADA — Keys History & Discovery Center has joined Museums for All, an access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by the Association of Children’s Museums, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The program encourages those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits to visit the Keys History & Discovery Center for a minimal fee of $3 (inclusive of tax) per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
Keys History & Discovery Center aims to preserve and share the history of the Upper Keys community and explore the unique ecology of the region.
In addition to permanent exhibits on subjects such as Henry Flagler’s Over-Sea Railway, history of fishing, first people of the Keys, Indian Key circa 1840, Keys flats fishery and the coral reef, the center offers an annual lecture series with presentations from a variety of expert speakers, as well as Curator Connections programs.
The museum also features a 35-seat theater showing documentaries on topics such as the 1935 Labor Day hurricane and the building of Flagler’s railway, the Jerry Wilkinson Research Library and traveling exhibits. On exhibit through August is “On Fly in the Salt: American Saltwater Fly Fishing from the Surf to the Flats.”
The center, on the property of the Islander Resort, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Visit keysdiscovery.com for a complete list of program offerings.
Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 500 museums across the country. Florida Keys History and Discovery Foundation’s, the not-for-profit organization that operates the museum, joined Museums for All is part of its commitment to seek, include and welcome all audiences. Museums for All helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities.
More than 500 institutions participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums and more. Participating museums are located throughout 48 states. The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation’s 123,000 libraries and 35,000 museums. Its mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement. To learn more, visit imls.gov.
The Association of Children’s Museums champions children’s museums worldwide.
With more than 400 members in 48 states and 20 countries, ACM leverages the collective knowledge of children’s museums through convening, sharing and dissemination. Learn more at childrensmuseums.org.