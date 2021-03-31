ISLAMORADA — The Keys History & Discovery Center will present “Sea Turtles: History and Archaeology of the Key West Turtle Fishing Industry,” a live virtual lecture, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14.
Corey Malcom, director of archaeology for the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum in Key West, will be the guest speaker. For 150 years, harvesting sea turtles was an essential part of Key West’s culture. The business helped to shape the island’s economy and development, but it was done at an unsustainable cost to sea turtles, especially the green turtle (Chelonia mydas).
Malcom will present historical research and evidence from the archaeological excavation of the Key West Turtle Kraals.
The lecture is free for members and $5 for non-members. Advance registration is required at keysdiscovery.com/lectures. The virtual program utilizes GoToWebinar. For more information about this platform, go to keysdiscovery.com/virtual-platforms. Contact 305-922-2237 or info@keysdiscovery.com for more information.