ISLAMORADA — The forecast calls for mountains of snow during the 17th Annual Islamorada Chamber of Commerce Holiday Fest, slated for 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Founders Park, mile marker 87, bayside. The park’s beach will become a winter wonderland.
“Holiday Fest is one of my favorite local community events,” said chamber President Christina Steele. “It is the perfect evening to kick off the holiday season with friends and family alike, and to celebrate the joy of this time of year.”
The event’s star attraction, the Holiday Fest Snow Mountain, will once again be made out of 30 tons of the cold white stuff — more than enough to delight mitten-clad children and some of their more playful parents. Meanwhile, throughout the evening, Islamorada’s 35-foot high official holiday tree will be blowing magical snow through its branches.
Snow is far from the only thing promised at Holiday Fest. At 7:30 p.m., the Holiday Parade will boast the theme, “Peace, Love and Gratitude at Latitude 25.” Two local nonprofit organizations, Keys to Peace and The J.O.Y. Center, will be this year’s grand marshals and will lead the parade.
The festival also offers a bazaar showcasing artisanal gifts for purchase. A popular feature of the bazaar is the silent auction of handcrafted ornaments. In preparation, 50 local artists are already creating original holiday treasures starting from a blank ceramic mold. The finished pieces will be on display throughout the evening. The online auction is scheduled to end at 9 p.m. Toys for Tots has partnered with the U.S. Coast Guard to gather toys for children. A Coast Guard boat will be present at the event and attendees are encouraged to bring a new toy to “fill the boat.”
Returning to the festival this year is Santa’s Sweet Shoppe, featuring a selection of gourmet desserts and coffee. Food vendors and libations will also be available throughout the evening.
The chamber is seeking more entrants for the parade and bazaar. For more information, or to volunteer at Holiday Fest, call 305-664-4503 or stop by the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce amd Visitors Center at the entrance to Founders Park.