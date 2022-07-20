Keys Lobster Season main

Brittany Mobley, an officer with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, demonstrates the proper way to measure a Florida spiny lobster off Islamorada in the Florida Keys. This particular lobster is clearly too short and was immediately released.

 FRAZIER NIVENS/Contributed

FLORIDA KEYS — For leisure travelers and island residents, both the two-day lobster sport season in July and the traditional lobster harvesting season that begins in early August are like annual holidays.

Florida lobster sport season, dubbed “mini-season” for its short two-day duration, begins each year on the last Wednesday of July and ends at midnight Thursday. The 2022 regular season begins at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 6 and ends at midnight March 31, 2023.