ISLAMORADA — Six-year-old Channing held her nose, took a step off the edge and gracefully plopped into the Founders Park swimming pool. With a giant jump, Ayden, 7, plunged into the pool well braced with volunteers as part of the week-long iCan Swim camp that teaches a fun and essential life skill to children with all abilities.
This is the first season iCan Swim camp organizers Tana Carson and Tiffany Zepeda are offering this adaptive program sponsored by iCan Shine and Kids4Kids with support from the Ocean Reef Community Foundation, Shell World, Quiescence Diving Services, Price Automotive, Ugly Fish Apparel & Printing, Key Breeze Engraving, Café Moka, Mallory’s Bakery, Milestone Shutters & Shades, The Catch Restaurant, Wheaton’s Service Center & Towing, the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative and others.
The program’s goal is to have kids overcome their fear of water and learn to swim in hour-long sessions in as little as five days.
“Did I do a good job?” asked a toweled-off Channing.
“You did an awesome job today,” Carson replied. “She beat me two times in a race today and she did great floating on her back.”
Carson, an assistant professor and occupational therapist at Florida International University, and Zepeda, a local special education teacher, are both Red Cross water safety instructors certified to teach “learn-to-swim” programs for children with disabilities.
iCan Shine, as an umbrella organization, includes iCan Bike, iCan Swim and iCan Dance programs to teach kids skills that instill self-confidence and an “I can” attitude in hour-long classes during the week.
Carson and Zepeda are joined in the pool by numerous iCan Swim volunteers including Kristy Linares, Kristin Carson, Tania Santiago Perez, Monica Niebles and many other FIU students and educational paraprofessionals during the three sessions offered throughout the week.
Also in the pool is iCan Swim lead swim instructor Gabrielle Davis from Wisconsin to provide instruction on adaptive aquatics lessons.
“I love working for iCan Shine because it gives me the opportunity to show others what they are truly capable of with something so simple as motivation and encouragement,” she said. “This program takes a skill that seems impossible and makes it an accomplishment in five short days. Being able to see the progress over the course of the week is simply indescribable. I can honestly say that iCan Shine has been the most rewarding experience of my life.”
After the pool, campers transition over to the park’s beach.
“We are seeing amazing things with the transition into the ocean with it being a different temperature and onto the sand,” Carson said.
Mimi, Channing’s grandmother, said, “This is a great idea for the kids who live here. They need to be aware of the water. We are surrounded by it here. It’s really a good thing.”
Carson said she’s hopeful that she and Zepeda will be able to offer the iCan Swim program well into the future as a much-needed resource for special ability kids.
“We want to make sure we have all the resources we can have for us as instructors and for our community,” she said.
For more information about the iCan Swim program, visit icanshine.org/ican-swim-florida-keys-fl.
To learn how to volunteer, visit kids4kidstri.com or email Carson at tana.carson@gmail.com.