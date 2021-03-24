KEY LARGO — The 30th annual Delicate Balance of Nature lecture series continues Wednesday, March 31, with “The Biology and Ecology of Mangroves,” presented by Janice Duquesnel, a Florida Park Service biologist based in the Florida Keys.
Mangrove ecosystems have a critical role in both marine and upland habitats, not just in South Florida’s coastal areas, but in tropical regions worldwide. The lecture will cover the animals supported by South Florida mangrove habitats and how to identify the three native species of mangrove trees, as well as two non-native species that have been discovered here.
The Zoom webinar will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. To attend, registration is required at https://biologyofmangroves.eventbrite.com. The event is limited to an audience of 100 participants, including the speaker and hosts.
This year’s lecture series is sponsored by the Friends of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park. There is no charge to attend the lectures.
For more information, call Elena Muratori at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park at 305-676-3786.