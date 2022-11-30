MARATHON — Marathon residents and visitors can experience a flourish of Latin flair Saturday, Dec. 17, during the first-ever Marathon Latin Festival.
The festival begins at 10 a.m. at Marathon Community Park, 200 36th St. (mile marker 49, oceanside), with a carnival of Latin-infused events throughout the day followed by live music from 5 to 10 p.m.
Planned daytime attractions include a bounce houses for the kids, a rock-climbing wall, entertainment and treats ranging from Latin-inspired food truck fare to cotton candy, snow cones and popcorn.
Payaso Adrepin, the Clown Adrepin, will bring his Miami-based entertainment troupe including magicians, puppets and other entertainers performing from midday through the afternoon.
DJ’s are to keep Latin music beats pulsing throughout the day. From 5 to 6 p.m., Keys-based Latin entertainers including El Nene Davii, Jimmy G. and Spobarz will take the stage.
After the sun sets, the showcase begins with more than a dozen Latin musical headliners from 6 through 10 p.m. at the amphitheater.
Headlined by Baby Lores, also known as Cuban-born Yoandys Lores González, the performance lineup includes Insurrecto, Lenier, El Uniko, El Kamel, Dayami La Musa, Kandyman, Alvaro La Figura, Poesia Urbana and others.
Proceeds from the festival are to benefit Lores’ nonprofit foundation Somos Esperanza. The foundation assists children with preexisting medical conditions or chronic or incurable diseases, especially those from disadvantaged families.
Tickets cover the entire festival day and evening, with wrist bands permitting reentry. Tickets are priced at $50 per person for adults, $25 per person for attendees ages 13-21 and free for kids 12 and under. VIP tables for parties of four, available throughout the day and evening, include limited drinks and can be reserved for $500.