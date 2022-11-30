Banner

 Contributed

MARATHON — Marathon residents and visitors can experience a flourish of Latin flair Saturday, Dec. 17, during the first-ever Marathon Latin Festival.

The festival begins at 10 a.m. at Marathon Community Park, 200 36th St. (mile marker 49, oceanside), with a carnival of Latin-infused events throughout the day followed by live music from 5 to 10 p.m.