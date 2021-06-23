FLORIDA KEYS — Monroe County will round another milestone in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic next month as Fourth of July celebrations will be held for the first time since 2019.
This year, the county has earmarked Key West International Airport’s enterprise fund, which is used for local promotion, to help pay for fireworks displays throughout the county.
The Key Largo Chamber of Commerce will hold a parade along U.S.1 beginning at Anthony’s Clothing Store at 10 a.m. and ending at Laguna Drive. The chamber’s Eileen Eadie said a number of businesses and groups have already signed up to participate in the parade including Keys Cabinets, Coral Reef Travels, Coastal Water Revitalization, Florida Keys Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Post 145 and Miss Coral Shores and her court. June 30 is a soft deadline to have an entry in the parade.
Festivities will continue at Rowell’s Waterfront Park beginning at 6:30. Eadie said food will be served by a variety of local food trucks and the Rotary Club of Key Largo will provide soft drinks and alcoholic beverages. Fireworks will begin around 9:30.
“I think it’s great that we can start to have these back,” Eadie said. “We are proceeding cautiously, but we are very excited about this.”
Visit web.keylargochamber.org/events or call 305-451-1414 for more details.
Islamorada had to make slight modifications to its ceremonies in light of the still-ongoing pandemic. It will not be having games such as “human foosball” and “kick darts” as it has in year’s past, according to Jill Miranda Baker, president of the Upper Keys Rotary Club, who is co-sponsoring the event with the village of Islamorada. Activities such as face painting have also been eliminated for this year to allow attendees to spread out.
Events will be held at Founders Park starting at 6 p.m. Food will be provided by Chef Drew’s Island Catering, Craig’s Island Time, the Green Turtle Inn, M.E.A.T. Eatery and Taproom and Polar Ice. Fireworks will start sometime after 9 p.m., when it gets dark enough. The national anthem will be sung by a local musician by the name Belle, who Baker said is a recent Coral Shores graduate.
Baker said she had hoped to have a modified July 4th event last year, when the pandemic was at its height, but ultimately they were forced to scrap the entire thing, not knowing how long it would last for. Now, she is excited to be able to hold one of the first community-wide events since the pandemic started.
“We’re able to celebrate our freedoms as well as freedom from masks,” she said.
On-site parking will be available for $10 per vehicle. No coolers or outside food are permitted, but attendees may bring chairs and blankets. Visit islamoradachamber.com or call 305-664-4503 for more information.
Marathon will be holding similar events as in years past, at Sombrero Beach with fireworks, music and food.
“It’s very special. The past year has been hard on everyone and for us to be able to come out and celebrate the fourth, just be able to be around friends again and enjoy each other’s company is something that’s very special and very needed in this community,” said Paul Davis, director of Marathon’s Parks and Recreation Department, which is co-hosting the event with the Rotary Club of Marathon.
A parade will be held once again, starting at Marathon High School and ending at Sombrero Beach. Patriot music can be heard on 104.1 US1 Radio during the parade.
Hammer Runyon, a longtime employee of the Parks and Recreation Department, said this year’s event could feel “like COVID never happened” save for the recommendation to socially distance as much as possible.
He said this could be an especially busy celebration, since last year’s was canceled. He expects people to begin arriving at the beach around 10 a.m. and that parking could be an issue, since the city is not allowing cars to park on side streets this year. There will be food available and a musical act with Marathon Councilman John Bartus. Fireworks will begin once it becomes sufficiently dark.
Visit floridakeysmarathon.com or call 305-743-5417 for more information.
The Lower Keys Rotary Club will host Independence Day festivities starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Monroe County-owned Big Pine Community Park, mile marker 31. Attractions include vendors, food, beverages, games, family activities, and entertainment. Fireworks will begin at about 9 p.m. Admission is free, but no coolers, pets, or personal fireworks are allowed. Visit facebook.com/LowerKeysRotary or call Heidi Morris at 303-501-0233.
Key West’s fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the Edward B. Knight Pier along Higgs and Rest beaches on Atlantic Avenue.
All the municipalities will be asking that attendees try their best to remain socially distanced, or stay in their family pods, but won’t be strictly enforcing these measures.
The ability to hold community events such as Fourth of July fireworks is further evidence that the widespread availability of vaccine is helping to quell the coronavirus in Monroe County. According to data compiled by the New York Times, the Keys currently have a seven-day average of five new cases. The county has had 6,739 cases total and 52 deaths.