ISLAMORADA — On the upstairs floor of the Keys History and Discovery Center is a room available by appointment only to scholars and researchers. The items that occupy the Jerry Wilkinson Research Library vary widely, from cannonballs and ballast stones found in centuries-old shipwrecks to blueprints of the original Overseas Highway.
The nonprofit museum’s curator, Brad Bertelli, a local author and historian, has amassed this collection of items over years of donations and searching through the basements of local collectors and other history buffs. Other items in the museum’s library are archives of the Keynoter and Reporter newspapers, which ceased printing several years ago, dating back to the 1960s; issues of the now-defunct Florida Keys magazine from the 1990s, donated by a former resident now living in Pennsylvania, a manatee rib that dates back a few million years and an enrollment card to Cornell University from spring of 1896 for William Krome, an influential engineer who helped to design Henry Flagler’s railroad. He is the namesake for a number of landmarks around South Florida, including Krome Avenue in Homestead, his former home.
As Bertelli explains, Krome and a few colleagues purchased around 15 acres of land in the area of the modern-day Islamorada post office and developed 22 lots, naming it the townsite of Islamorada, which would eventually become the incorporated village of Islamorada. Bertelli plans to put Krome’s enrollment card, along with the train tickets that took Krome and his family to the Keys, on display in the museum eventually.
A portion of the items in the upstairs library came from Jerry Wilkinson, president of the Historical Preservation Society of the Upper Keys and for whom the library is named. Another portion came from the late Islamorada librarian and Florida history buff Jim Clupper.
“A lot of these guys, it’s sitting in the back rooms of their houses so the silverfish and mice and humidity, there’s no protection,” Bertelli said. “So this is a place that we can actually store things so they would survive.
Bertelli described how one local collector of historical items had water coming into his house during Hurricane Irma and said he helped to get many of the items out “in the knick of time.”
Bertelli opened a door to a storage area with boxes stacked high with items collected by Clupper, Wilkinson and others that he has accumulated since joining the museum staff in 2013. When Clupper died, Bertelli was contacted by his partner who told him he had four hours to gather as many items as he wanted.
“She was grieving and didn’t know what to do. She didn’t know the importance of the stuff, and so I’m in there just grabbing (stuff),” Bertelli said.
The library can be requested for use by scholars from all over the country. Most recently Bertelli said a doctoral student used it for research in her thesis on Red Cross houses.
In a glass display case are Clupper recreations of tools used by the Native American groups such as the Matecumbe and Tequesta. They consist of wood and teeth from sharks or sharpened animal bone to make knives. As Bertelli explained, the Keys and South Florida native populations did not have access to metals such as bronze or iron, or material to make arrowheads. They only had what they could find in animals such as teeth, bones or stingray barbs.
Some relics within the library can be traced to modern times. Hanging on the wall is an advertisement for Camel cigarettes, probably from the 1950s or ‘60s, with Don Pinder, who was a famous diver and underwater photographer, smoking while half-submerged. Bertelli said the name Pinder is an old Keys name that many families in Monroe County still have, including Islamorada’s own mayor Buddy Pinder.
The collection is growing at the Jerry Wilkinson Research Library. Bertelli said people continuously call him with items for him to take in. He doesn’t always say yes.
Bill Losner, an Islamorada resident who has a warehouse in Homestead and has made several donations to the museum, is a frequent caller. The Losners were a founding family of Homestead, for whom the city’s downtown park is named.
“‘Hey Brad, I’ve got something else for you. Hey Brad, I’ve got something else for you.’ It’s always like, ‘Oh cool, what’s Bill bringing this time,’” Bertelli said.
The collection is getting so large that Bertelli said at some point he might have to get a bit more selective as to what he brings into the library.