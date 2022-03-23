PLANTATION KEY — Island Fest returns to Founders Park after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3. Featuring a juried art show, live music, food vendors, classic cars and more, the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce fundraiser, now in its 30th year, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at mile marker 87, bayside.
The Plantation Yacht Harbor Arts and Crafts Show will feature approximately 100 artists whose works include everything from paintings and sculptures to jewelry, crafts and driftwood carvings. Recognized as this year’s poster artist is painter Derek DeYoung, whose work "Tarpon at Play" captures the joyful nature of this powerful fish. Said his wife, Janell, “As a boy Derek dreamt of one day living in the Keys. Today, he spends the winter months in Big Pine Key and has done so for the last eight years. Beyond just living the island life, Derek worked extremely hard to master the art of catching flats gamefish on a fly, as well capturing them in his unique and captivating style in acrylic paint on his canvases. To be named poster artist for Island Fest has meant the world to Derek, as he truly considers the Florida Keys his home and is so honored to represent his fellow Keys artists this year for Island Fest.”
Local cuisine is a mainstay of Island Fest. Local culinary greatness will be recognized at noon Sunday when the Taste of Islamorada competition brings out area restaurants to show off their best dishes. Attendees will get to cast a ballot for the People's Choice Award. The awards ceremony will take place on the stage at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Back at Island Fest this year for car enthusiasts is the All-American Road Vintage Cruisers Car Show, featuring antique cars, trucks, motorcycles and rat rods. The show will be visible from U.S. 1, encouraging passersby with an interest in antique and unique cars to stop for a look. Awards will be presented for Coolest Cruiser, Raddest Rod, KeyZ Rider, Longest Haul, Big Kahuna, Funkiest Foreign, Best of Show and People's Choice. New entrants are encouraged.
An array of popular musical acts will perform throughout festival. Music will range from country and rock to blues, jazz and reggae. The Coconut Cowboys will be back again to rock the beach and close out the event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Island Fest offers activities for the whole family. Attendees can help paint a life-sized dolphin statue, fly kites and compete in hula hoop contests. In addition, teams will venture to the park beach on Saturday to build the best sand sculpture inspired by this year’s theme of “Pirates, Ships and Treasure Chests."
Also on the show’s first day is the “What Floats Your Boat?” homemade boat race. Participants will create a “boat” to enter in the race, which will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday. There is no entry fee. Winners will be declared for the Yachtiest Award, Thriftiest Award, Anchor Award, Krazy Krewe Award and Sink and Swim Award. The big winner will be presented with the Lucky Ducky Admiral Award.
Back again this year is the kids’ division of the race, “What Floaties Your Boat?”, for participants ages 11 and under. Teams can enter their favorite swimming pool float. Prizes include but are not limited to Duckiest Award, the Super Star and the Scallywag.
Admission to Island Fest is free and on-site parking is available for $5. The Islamorada Chamber of Commerce encourages the public to “Keep the Scene Green” and bring their own reusable drink containers to reduce plastic use during the event. Events will take place rain or shine. Attendees can also bring lawn chairs and blankets. For more information, call the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce at 305-664-4503.