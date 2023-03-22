ISLAMORADA — Island Fest returns to Founders Park April 1-2, featuring a juried art show, live music, local cuisine, classic cars and more.
The annual Islamorada Chamber of Commerce event, now in its 31st year, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at mile marker 87, bayside.
The Plantation Yacht Harbor Arts and Crafts Show will feature approximately 100 artists whose works include everything from paintings and sculptures to jewelry, fine crafts and driftwood carvings. Recognized as this year’s poster artist is Osvaldo Fernandez, a local painter from Havana, Cuba, whose work “A Dolphin’s Greeting” captures the joyful nature of this majestic and powerful mammal.
Fernandez, who works primarily in oil, is well-known in the Cuban art communities of Havana, Matanzas and Varadero. His vibrant paintings have been exhibited in various galleries and have even made their way into private collections in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela and the United States.
“We are so excited to have Osvaldo on board as the poster artist for this year’s Island Fest,” said Craig McBay, Islamorada Chamber of Commerce board president. “His works are truly remarkable, and we look forward to introducing him to our community and showcasing his art.”
Food is always a mainstay during both days of Island Fest. The culmination of local culinary talent will come at noon Sunday, April 2, when the Taste of Islamorada competition brings out top local restaurants to show off their best dishes. Attendees will get to cast their ballot for the People’s Choice Award. The awards ceremony will follow on the main stage at 4 p.m.
Back at Island Fest this year for car enthusiasts is the All-American Road Vintage Cruisers Car Show, featuring antique cars, trucks, motorcycles and rat rods. Awards will be presented for Coolest Cruiser, Raddest Rod, KeyZ Rider, Longest Haul, Big Kahuna, Funkiest Foreign, Best of Show, and People’s Choice. New entrants are encouraged.
An array of acts appealing to music lovers of all genres will perform throughout festival. Acts will range from country and rock to blues, jazz, Latin and reggae. The Coconut Cowboys will be back again to rock the beach and close out the event on Sunday afternoon from 2-5 p.m.
Children can help paint a life-sized dolphin statue, build sand castles and compete in hula hoop contests. In addition, teams will venture to the beach on Saturday, April 1, where they will compete to construct the best sand sculpture inspired by this year’s theme of “Seahorses, Seashells and Sea Stars.”
Also on the show’s first day is the “What Floats Your Boat?” homemade boat race. Participants will create a “boat” to enter in the race, which will begin at 1 p.m. There is no entry fee and the chamber is currently seeking entries. Winners will be declared for the Yachtiest Award, Thriftiest Award, Anchor Award, Krazy Krewe Award, Eco-Friendly Award and Sink and Swim Award. The winner will be presented with the Lucky Ducky Admiral Award.
Back again this year is the kids’ division of the race — “What Floaties Your Boat?” for participants ages 11 and under. Teams can enter with their favorite swimming pool float. Prizes include but are not limited to Duckiest Award, the Super Star and the Scallywag.
Admission to Island Fest is free and on-site parking is available for $5. The Islamorada Chamber of Commerce encourages the public to “Keep the Scene Green” and bring a reusable drink container to reduce plastic use during the event. Events will take place rain or shine. Attendees can bring lawn chairs and blankets. For more information, call the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce at 305-664-4503.