UPPER KEYS — Mr. Fishandshrimp, a gray-and-white tabby with a nicked ear, is seen occasionally on the northern side of Tradewinds Plaza in Key Largo. He was one of the first cats picked up and neutered by Casting for Cats, an Islamorada-based nonprofit organization that takes a humane approach to controlling the homeless cat population by trapping, sterilizing and releasing them.
Mr. Fishandshrimp’s notched ear signifies from a distance that he was neutered in 2019, when Casting for Cats founder Sharon Mahoney-Ellenwood and Whiskers and Paws of Monroe County founder Margie Schwartz first began targeting the shopping plaza where many strays congregate.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the team’s efforts, but in all they picked up 283 cats last year from the Upper Keys, sterilized them and returned them to the streets.
“We wound up trapping two cats last week that were already neutered,” Schwartz said. “Since the pandemic, people have been dumping cats back there. It’s a shame because they’re the low man on the totem pole out here in the streets. They’re domesticated. They don’t know what’s happened to them.”
Early in the evening the two women load their van with humane traps, cat carriers, blankets and cases of Fancy Feast and leave from Upper Matecumbe and Lower Matecumbe, respectively, to go to Tradewinds Plaza.
The women stake out their traps baited with canned cat food. Once the trap clinks shut, they load the captured cats into the van to be spayed or neutered the following day at the expense of Casting for Cats, which primarily raises the necessary funds by hosting Ladies Backcountry Fishing and the Poor Girls Sailfish Tournaments every year.
Feral cats aren’t exactly easy to carry and load into a van for the women who go trapping at least twice a month. It wasn’t easy when the Free Press helped nab five during a ride-along with the duo in 2019.
Casting for Cats has had continued success controlling the wild cat population since it began 20 years ago. Cat colonies at the Trading Post, the Winn-Dixie in Tavernier, Robbie’s Marina, Chef Michael’s and Mahoney-Ellenwood’s floral shop, Enchanted Florist, have dwindled over the years. But now, she says her small, volunteer-based organization needs help.
She’s ringing the alarm for the community and local leaders to implement a coordinated effort to humanely control the homeless cat population. In the Keys, kitten season, like bathing suit season, is year-round, she said.
Since major corporations have bought out locally-owned veterinary practices that used to assist with sterilization, Mahoney-Ellenwood has only been able to spay or neuter seven cats every three weeks with the help of the Humane Animal Care Coalition, the northernmost animal control shelter contracted by Monroe County and funded by taxpayers.
“That’s just not going to cut it. We don’t have any local veterinarians down here that have the time to do it anymore,” Mahoney-Ellenwood said. “We know this sterilize and release program works. Between Margie and I, we have 40 years of experience and we’ve seen the proof. There used to be dead cats all over the road in Islamorada.”
Wild cat colonies are the by-product of irresponsible pet ownership.
“If people don’t like cats, that’s their prerogative. It’s not their fault they’re out here. It’s a people problem. It’s the luck of the draw which cats get to lay on the sofa and which ones are on the streets,” Mahoney-Ellenwood said. “We need to install a spay and neuter clinic anywhere from Marathon to the Upper Keys to control the population. It’s overwhelming and it’s heartbreaking. We need to work together with pet owners to have less strays. We also need to work with the community to raise awareness and the local leaders to help with the infrastructure. Feral cats are a community issue. We need to do something, and we need to do it soon.”
When Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster found kittens behind his Mangrove Mike’s restaurant a few years ago, he called Casting for Cats for help, and since the cats were young, they were easily adopted out.
“Casting for Cats is a great program,” Forster said. “The cats can’t reproduce after they’re trapped. They go away. I called Sharon and she came and got them. I don’t know how much longer she’s going to be doing what she’s doing, but I was happy she was able to help.”
The women aren’t passing the buck. They’re simply looking ahead to retire without fearing that a spike in the feral cat population will follow.
“It’s time to get off this hamster wheel,” Mahoney-Ellenwood said.
Mahoney-Ellenwood and Schwartz have conceptualized a mobile van or a shipping container retrofitted as a spay and neuter hospital as a low-cost option for controlling the cat population.
“We are open to suggestions,” Mahoney-Ellenwood said. “I want a chance to all come together and find a humane solution. We’ll try our best to fund it.”
Mahoney-Ellenwood has devoted half the footprint of her shop, Enchanted Florist, to the Casting for Cats Second Chance. The store, which donates the sales of new and slightly used goods to the trap-neuter-release program, has raised $3,000 since its Dec. 21 opening.
For more information, visit castingforcats.org or find them on Facebook. The Casting for Cats Second Chance is located at 82897 Overseas Highway in Islamorada.