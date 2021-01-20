TAVERNIER — Well-traveled artifacts that have survived a few millennia continue to collect personal anecdotes steeped in history, culture and, most recently, kindness.
A rare collection of antiquities has been donated by Richard and Mindy Agler to the Keys Jewish Community Center and will be dedicated this week to archaeologist couple Judith and Stephen Beiner.
The small collection includes an arrowhead dating back to the Neolithic Period — about 12,000 years ago — oil lamps, amphorae, jugs, flasks and figurines of fertility idol Astarte.
“There are 14 pieces,” said Richard Agler, a rabbi who accumulated the rarities. “Over the years, the many trips I had taken over to Israel, I would typically try to bring back at least one piece.”
A handle from an amphora, or clay container, was found by Mindy when she was with a congregation in Caesarea. The earthen artifact was just simply laying in the sand so she picked it up. Another one was taken from a discard pile when Agler was a student in Israel.
“Most items found were simple shards so when I saw the handle and picked it up, they told me I could take it,” he recalled.
But he diminished his find when asked about Judith and Stephen Beiner.
“They are dear friends,” Agler said. “Stephen was my teacher and unfortunately he passed away a few years ago. He was a serious collector. His wife, Judith, as well and she too has instilled a love of archaeology in me. It was them who made me interested in collecting things.”
It was an artifact that the Beiners showed to Agler that made an impression.
“I wasn’t that interested in archaeology. It didn’t really speak to me as a young student. Then later on it was something Stephen and Judith collected from the patriarchs. It suddenly had a hold on me. It became real and fascinating to me. Anyone of those ancestors may have held these pieces. It was suddenly a way to bring the Bible to tangible life. You could get a sense of certain aspects of what life was like thousands of years ago. This is how they would set up their houses and this is some of their beliefs. This is how they lived, and this is what they owned. It’s fascinating all the way around.”
Many objects Agler has since collected are functional and non-decorative.
“Most of the pieces are austere looking. This was typical of ancient Israelite life. They didn’t decorate it since there is a prohibition of creating graven images,” he said.
The Aglers, who have relocated from the Upper Keys to Southern California, left their collection to the KJCC in Tavernier so that more people can see it.
“It deserves to have a wider audience,” Agler said.
Each relic bears silent witness to early beliefs, practices and daily life.
Local artists Marcia Kreitman and Gloria Avner created the display case at the Keys Jewish Community Center in which the antiquities are housed.
“You see pictures of ancient pieces, but we’ve had the privilege of handling these pieces that were handled by people thousands and thousands of years ago. It was a special experience for me,” Kreitman said. “We had this table for display and it’s 45 inches long and 13 inches wide and protected by plexiglass. So instead of putting them on shelves. They’re stored on risers and placed in armatures. We are proud of what we did.”
The display took the artists about a year to design and fabricate.
In handling the pieces, Kreitman said the Astarte deity resonated the most with her.
“There’s one that’s my favorite. It’s an ancient figure of Astarte, the goddess of fertility in the Middle East. It’s beautiful and feminine. Rabbi Agler just gave us one more piece. It’s a glass container that’s about 6 or 7 inches tall. I’m making a riser and armature for that now and will be putting that together.”
Avner agreed with Kreitman on Astarte being the most impressive but is charmed by the whole collection.
“There is something about being able to touch them. The colors of these pieces are so warm and earthy, you can feel the ancientness,” Avner said. “I have a reproduction of Astarte and when I look at the older piece, there is no comparison. It’s as if there are physical layers of history and meaning embedded in the piece. I couldn’t go into a pottery studio and recreate this. No one could. It wouldn’t have the gravitas, the heft. The hope and reverence that ancient people had put into it her.
“Even the simpler pieces. There’s almost nothing to the oil lamps, yet they were functional and beautiful. They weren’t revered, but they were just part of life. The flask, the canteen, the fact that they’ve remained unbroken. Except for the glass piece, which would have been used by royalty, the rest were used by everyday people. It makes me feel connected to a different millennium and to ancient people.”
Beth Hayden, who was president of the Keys Jewish Community Center when the Aglers donated the collection, said that the dedication will complete the antiquities’ next phase.
“This is truly a rare event in the Keys,” she said. “There is nothing else like the Beiner Collection in our vicinity. I lived in Israel for 10 years and visited a lot of the archeological digs. What can compare to Tel Meggido with 27 layers of civilization? It is very special to view these artifacts and think about the civilizations and people who created them. Join us for an interesting and unmatched educational evening.”
The Beiner Antiquities Collection dedication ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, via Zoom. Join the Zoom meeting at https://tinyurl.com/y4425uz5. Meeting ID: 842 0112 0534, passcode: 088683.
For more information, email Hayden at hayden.elizabetth@comcast.net.