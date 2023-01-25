LOWER KEYS — Jose Wejebe was born in Cuba on Jan. 18, 1959, and immigrated with his family to Miami in 1961. He grew up loving the waters of Biscayne Bay and learned to fish at a very young age.
In the 1960s and ‘70s, Miami was very difficult for the fast migration of 600,000 Cubans. Help-wanted ads in the local newspaper would read “must speak English” and “must be citizen.” These ads would soon change to read “must be bilingual” and the large Hispanic population would become a dominant force.
At age 17, Wejebe was training dolphins at the Miami Seaquarium where he met his future wife, Lynne Calero. Lynne was originally attracted to Wejebe because of his inner drive to be the best at whatever he attempted. They fell in love, married, moved to the Keys and had a daughter, Krissy. They lived on Big Pine Key in 1981 and later moved to Summerland Key. Wejebe worked as a charter captain and Lynne worked at the Dolphin Research Center in Marathon.
Wejebe originally wanted to name his first boat “Tarpon Terror,” but longtime friend and fishing mentor Stu Apte cringed at the thought. Apte suggested to Wejebe, who was young, good-looking and loved fly fishing and tying fishing flies, “Why not name your boat a play on words of the famous (aphrodisiac) Spanish fly?” Wejebe loved the idea.
Soon after moving to the Keys, Wejebe met local musician Terry Cassidy while playing racquetball, and they became great friends. Cassidy discovered Wejebe was a fisherman who loved music, and Wejebe discovered Cassidy was a musician who loved fishing. That began a great friendship sharing both passions that would last until Wejebe tragically passed away.
According to Cassidy, Wejebe went “full tilt boogie” regarding his music as he did with his fishing. He learned “flatpicking,” a difficult guitar skill made famous by the Doc Watson bluegrass style, playing up and down every single note. Wejebe got very good at it.
Cassidy and Wejebe started playing seriously together around 1986, about the same time Cassidy started playing a lot of solo gigs. Cassidy could tell when Wejebe struggled with some songs that he loved like “Brown’s Ferry Blues” or “Salt Creek.” Cassidy would make snarky comments like, “Hey little buddy, are you having some difficulty?” or “Are we playing too fast for you?” Wejebe would get even with Cassidy when out fishing. If he saw Cassidy struggling with a 35- to 40-pound tuna, he’d reach over and say, “Hey little buddy, you having trouble with that little tuna?”
Wejebe had a natural gift when you were speaking with him — he made you feel as you were the most important person in the world. He was always a conservationist and practiced “catch and release” constantly. He hated to take more fish than needed for a meal.
Once on a road trip to Miami, Cassidy suggested they do a video of them playing music together and then switch over to fishing together and then switch back and forth. Wejebe thought it was a great idea, and it became Wejebe’s first “Spanish Fly” fishing show on ESPN in 1995. The show was an immediate success and Wejebe’s fame and fortune quickly expanded with major sponsors of boats, engines, and tackle.
The soon-famous ESPN weekly show became part of the Keys culture and lifestyle for more than 17 years. Wejebe was a very good storyteller, passing along his passion for fishing to his soon-large audience. The fishing details that Wejebe would put into his shows were unique, and his shows would always include very cool music. Usually, he would end playing acoustic guitar.
Wejebe continued to play guitar with Cassidy almost weekly at Sloppy Joe’s in Key West and on stage all over the Lower Keys.
On the morning of April 6, 2012, Wejebe’s private plane crashed on takeoff at Everglades City and in an instant, he was gone.
From the very first “Spanish Fly” fishing show on ESPN with Wejebe and Cassidy out tuna fishing, until Wejebe’s untimely death, they were two close friends sharing two very different passions — only possible in the Florida Keys.
The guitar that Cassidy plays today is Wejebe’s.
The Jose Wejebe Foundation will host the Spanish Fly Music Festival on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 1-6 p.m. at Boondocks Grille on Ramrod Key.