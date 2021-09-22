KEY WEST — They met for the first time at Florida State University, where both graduated with a degree in meteorology, and joined the rebuilding National Weather Service operation in Key West within days of one another in 1999.
Both rose through the ranks — Meteorologist-in-Charge Kennard “Chip” Kasper and Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jon Rizzo — to become mainstays at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration agency.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been over 20 years that we’ve been together,” Kasper said. “But it has been, and it’s been a special treat.”
Their bond and extensive experience make them a go-to combination.
“We’ve worked together for many, many years,” Kasper said. “He’s a friend whom I completely trust.”
Rizzo added, “Chip strongly believes in service and science. We want to build trust. My job is to make sure people know what the warnings are all about.”
And when the going gets tough as hurricane season unfolds, the long-time friends with a passion for the weather they both trace back to childhood, hunker down in the bunker on Key West’s White Street. Kasper runs the operation and Rizzo makes the all-important forecast calls as winds approach hurricane force at 74 mph.
They’ll work hand-in-hand with co-workers, the National Hurricane Center in Miami and other agencies at times like that, striving to keep those in the Florida Keys and across the state and the nation informed on what action needs to be taken to protect themselves. Sometimes — the last big local hit coming with Category 4 Hurricane Irma in 2017 ravaging the Lower and Middle Keys — that means calls to evacuate.
“We operate in two modes,” Kasper said. “There’s the routine mode, which is 90% of the time, in a predictable rhythm of work. Then there’s the emergency or high-impact mode. It’s very unpredictable and stressful. It’s compared to what they go through in fire stations or emergency rooms.”
Both say they “complement one another” perfectly in both modes.
KEYS TO SUCCESS
Their personalities and abilities are critical in making their prognostication team successful. The Florida Keys National Weather Service was awarded the 2018 Florida Governor’s Hurricane Conference Public/Private Achievement Award “for exemplary dedication and efforts during Hurricane Irma.”
Kasper sets the tone.
“Chip is a communicator,” Rizzo said. “He doesn’t hide things, and that’s important. He wants the facts and decides holistically. “Organization is his best ability. I’m a little bit more of a whirling dervish, but Chip’s cool, calm and collected.”
Kasper added, “Science and service, we call it. And Jon knows the science. His best ability is his power of observation. He knows what’s needed and what’s not needed.
“Jon’s absolutely outstanding at communicating weather threats and impacts, and has refined his craft over the years to become a trusted voice in meteorology. He has a gift.”
Rizzo said a hiring freeze at the National Weather Service — where he always wanted to work — led him to stay at FSU upon graduation and work for its meteorology department.
And it was that decision that put him in position to learn the skills that would eventually get him hired by the NWS, while also allowing him to meet a talented student visiting the department office who would become his working companion.
“There, I learned to work with specialization prototype tools used in how we now visualize weather observations, analyze and calculate data into computer forecast models,” Rizzo said. “When students would come into the office, you notice those who are sharp like Chip was even then. He needed data for a study he was doing, and I could tell he was already highly capable.”
Bobby McDaniel, the meteorologist-in-charge then in offices at the airport in Key West, hired Rizzo because he already had expertise in the up-and-coming forecasting technology.
“And I ran into Chip again when he was hired in that same round of hiring,” Rizzo said.
Both decided upon a career in meteorology in middle school, noting that conversations with peers reveals that as the time when the vast majority in their profession get “bitten by the weather bug,” according to Kasper.
“Although,” noted Rizzo, “my mom noted in my baby book when I was 2 under interests: ‘Likes to look at clouds.’ She said I would stare at them and follow them with my eyes.”
Kasper chuckled when that story about his weather-obsessed buddy was relayed.
“That sounds like Jon even today,” he said. “A lot of us started as weather geeks, and we’re still weather geeks.”
CHASING DREAMS
A Category 3 hurricane that caused $2 billion in damages with 21 fatalities in August 1983 got Kasper’s attention.
“I was always into science as a kid,” he said, “but at first dreamed about going into medicine. But Hurricane Alicia that hit Houston when we were on vacation when I was 12 changed my trajectory, and I have no regrets.
“I was captivated by the visceral aspect of the power of nature and the awe of it, and the presentation of it in the media, and how it could impact people. I went down a rabbit hole after that and checked out a weather book.”
Both chose FSU to chase their dream and found its meteorology program both demanding and rewarding.
“You really had to want it,” Kasper said. “It was a good training camp.”
That time spent in FSU’s Love Building, which housed the meteorology department, was where they both first made strong impressions upon one another.
“Weather geeks would come to the ‘Bat Room’ there,” Kasper said, “and Jon Rizzo was prominent among them. I’ve not met too many who have matched his passion for the weather. We’re kindred spirits cut from the same cloth.”
They each found a home in the Southernmost City after attending college in Tallahassee. Both are married and have children born and raised in Key West. Kasper noted that his wife, Laura, is now in an administrative role at the National Weather Service after time as a shift-working meteorologist.
Kasper calls himself “a frustrated Key West gardener” because “we do not have the best soil or weather” for his tropical orchids and fruit trees.
Rizzo, a lifelong fan of the National Hockey League’s Washington Capitals, loves watching son Jack, 9, play in the Southernmost Hockey Club roller league.
“I grew up in southern Maryland, not too far from tidal water,” Rizzo said. “So, I was an east-coaster, went to Florida State — I like the climate — and my family moved down to Florida. So, I’m staying really close to them and like the challenge of the marine environment.
“Basically, I just have to see the water.”
Kasper said, “Like many who visit and live here, we just really like the lifestyle, we like the people, just the natural beauty. The Florida Keys are paradise. But, of course, there’s a price to paradise sometimes, and that’s dealing with the yearly hurricane threat. And I think the pros outweigh the cons. It’s a beautiful place to live, and it has beautiful people with a great community atmosphere.”
They’ve become fixtures in town and in their profession, with a friendship and working relationship that continues strengthening.
“I’m so grateful and treasure what we do together,” Kasper said. “We’re dedicated to the mission of protecting life and property, and pursue a mission accomplished in that area.
“And I enjoy it when it’s quieter times, and we can just talk about the weather.”
They also greatly value their other co-workers and meteorologists on White Street.
“We’re all on a ship,” Rizzo said, “and we feel at home here. I’m happy to be one of the officers on board.”
Kasper is the ship’s captain, and Rizzo the navigator. They assure that forecasts getting citizens to safe ports in the storm are made each and every hurricane season.