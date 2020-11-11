MARATHON — The Salvation Army Red Kettle has been an American icon for 125 years with collections running through the holidays.
The local Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to “ring the bell” during this holiday season.
Volunteers are needed for two locations in Marathon. Shifts will be two hours. Volunteers can sign up for one or multiple shifts throughout the holidays. All participants will be required to wear a mask and stay socially distanced.
Funds collected stay in the local community and help to provide food, shelter, rehabilitation, disaster relief and more to people and families in crisis.
The Salvation Army contributed $2 million to more than 400 families in Monroe County after Hurricane Irma.
For more information, or to volunteer, call Loretta Geotis at 305-797-1704.