KEY LARGO — On a recent afternoon, Bob Webbon stood in the yard of the Upper Keys Sailing Club next to a catamaran that had recently been imported from Poland. Among the first remarks he made was how Buttonwood and Blackwater sounds are among the best places in North America to go sailing during certain times of year.
“Can’t think of anything better,” Webbon said. “It’s warm and the water is flat because all the mangroves around block the waves.”
Dustin Romey, also of the Sailing Club, chimed in “and in the winter we get good winds.”
The two take full advantage of the sublime sailing conditions. Webbon, a Houston-area native, is the president for U.S. A-Class catamaran racing. Romey, according to both, is one of the only people in the country who sells the “A-cats,” as they are known.
They didn’t always get those kinds of conditions. When Webbon first started coming to the Keys to sail catamarans, they went out on the Atlantic Ocean from the Islander Resort in Islamorada. The Islander held the class world championship in 2007 and 2012. But the oceanside waters were less ideal than Florida Bay.
“It gets a bit rough out there,” Webbon said.
But in some ways, it was easier to sail in the Keys back then. In recent years, and especially since Hurricane Irma, Webbon said, it’s getting increasingly more difficult for people to find access to the oceanfront, partly due to increased commercialization.
“Everything has been going upscale,” he said. “Even in ‘07 it was much different than it was 10 years before that, as all the old-timers will tell you. It’s just gotten harder and harder. You know, trying to get into the Islander now? They wouldn’t even entertain the concept of us coming in with 100 people.”
Nonetheless Webbon and Romey are part of the small community of A-cat racers who persist. They said they probably know almost every person in the country who races in the class, and Webbon recently took home a championship trophy at this year’s North America A-Class Classic, a regatta held in Carlyle, Illinois.
Webbon started out sailing a larger class of catamaran called a Tornado, in 1975, which at the time was an Olympic-class boat. He was even preparing to compete in the Olympic trials, but contracted hepatitis a few days before and wasn’t able to go. For a few years, he stopped sailing catamarans, until a friend bought an A-cat and asked Webbon to come out and try it.
“He just said to all his friends, ‘I’m going to put this boat together, I’m going to put it on the beach, all of you need to come down and go sailing.’ And we did and we all ended up buying A-cats because it was just that good,” Webbon recalls.
As Webbon puts it, the A-cats are especially forgiving and are really “a joy to sail.” The origin of the A-cats dates back to the 1960s, Webbon said, long before the “infamous” Hobie Cat came along. Catamarans were divided into box rules, with four boxes listed as A, B, C and D. A-cats are no longer than 18 feet, breadth of 7.5 feet, a maximum sail area of 150 square feet and a minimum weight of 165 pounds.
“Yeah, I weigh more than my boat” Webbon said. He opens up one of the hulls of his A-cat to show the interior made of carbon fiber. Romey demonstrated the ease with which one man can lift up one of the boats.
There is a growing group of A-cats out of the Upper Keys Sailing Club. Webbon said it’s becoming something of a hot spot for high-performance sailing, in particular boats that use foils such as Wasps, Moths and foiling windsurfing. Webbon said foiling is the “newest evolution in sailing.” It’s been around for decades but began to catch on in the last 10 years or so. It has split the A-cats into two separate disciplines: Open, with foiling, and Classic, without. Webbon is a purist and sticks to the non-foiling, as most of the more seasoned A-caters do.
“But we really see the future of the fleet is in the foils,” he said.
To a layman’s eye, the difference between the Classic and Open methods are negligible. The Classic boats do use foils that are just a slightly curved shape whereas the Open foils are more of a complicated zig-zag shape. But it’s that slight difference that changes the aerodynamics of the especially light boat so much so that it gives it much greater speed.
The foil method uses dagger boards to create lift and bring the boat out of the water, giving it less drag and increasing its speed. The Classic boats go about 11 knots upwind and 17-20 downwind. The foilers go about 20 knots upwind and “much faster” downwind, Webbon said. Webbon said he’s tried the foils before, but it was “really crazy.” The added speed and athleticism is what appeals to the younger crowd, he said.
The A-cat racers at the Upper Keys Sailing Club, a group of about 10, are gearing up for the Winter Circuit, which will begin in a few weeks. They will start in Panama City, then go to Atlanta, Georgia, followed by Melbourne, St. Petersburg and Miami. The class world championship will be in Houston, Texas, this year. The club itself will be hosting three regattas this winter season, some for any hydrofoil vessel and some for strictly A-cats.
The community is a small one, even nationwide. Romey, who has assumed the role as the A-cat importer for the U.S., said there’s more of a concentration of A-caters on the east coast. If someone is taking it elsewhere, they usually come to Key Largo to get the boat, or they figure out a regatta that they will both be at.
“It’s a fairly small number of people. So for the most part if somebody is going to order a boat, I probably know them or know someone who knows them,” Romey said.
Romey, a native of Maryland, has been sailing since he was age 4 and selling the A-cats for about a year. He estimates about 120 people are racing A-cats in the U.S.
“The whole six degrees of separation may be only two,” he said.
It’s that tight-knit community that is part of the appeal for Romey in sailing as a whole. He said sailing is unique in that it’s something that can be done at almost any age. He recounted how he recently found out that a sailor who he’d been racing against for years, a man he’d idolized since his teen years, was recently inducted into the National Sailing Hall of Fame in Annapolis, Maryland.
“The really cool thing about this sport to me is you actually get to compete with your heroes,” Romey said.
Keeping local youth interested in sailing will ensure the community remains robust for years to come. The Upper Keys Sailing Club offers after-school programs and summer camps with a fleet of small vessels fit for children as part of the youth program. They also will have a large youth event in February, where they expect hundreds to attend.
The challenge remains of the loss of access to the Keys waters, not just for people looking to sail but also for paddleboarders, kayakers and anglers, Webbon said. Formerly accessible roadside launches have been closed off with boulders and other barricades in recent years.
Webbon said the county has a few venues that would be well-suited to hosting international sailing events, but they do not. In his view, sailing is a way to bring people to the Keys and take part in an activity that doesn’t put any pollution in the water, creates very little noise and emits virtually zero carbon.
“I’ve always thought it was a great match with the Keys, to really encourage having what we call regattas, sailboat races, to bring people in from all over,” he said.